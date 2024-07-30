Revuze LTD: Revuze Board Appoints Guy Yair as New CEO Amid Significant Growth

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2024 / The Board of Directors of Revuze is pleased to announce the appointment of Guy Yair as its new Chief Executive Officer, following an extensive executive search. This strategic move underscores Revuze's unwavering dedication to truth-driven data and innovative consumer insights solutions.

Guy Yair brings nearly three decades of leadership experience across both public and private sectors, including global multi-billion-dollar software and technology enterprises. Renowned for driving groundbreaking innovation and digital transformation, Yair has consistently delivered exceptional results.

"I am excited to join Revuze and lead its mission to uphold data integrity in consumer insights. Every business decision I've made has been rooted in truth, and I understand the pitfalls of strategizing without complete and accurate consumer insights. Revuze addresses this challenge head-on for brands," said Guy Yair.

Shelly Landsmann, Chairwoman of Revuze, commented, "The Board believes Guy is the ideal leader to steer Revuze towards continued success. His blend of experience, talent, and vision is exactly what we need to ensure our long-term growth. Our customers will undoubtedly experience a positive transformation under his leadership."

Yair's appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Revuze, which has made significant strides in optimizing user experience over the past six months. These enhancements include a new user interface, advanced security features, and customizable views tailored to individual departments and personnel.

In conjunction with Yair's appointment, Revuze is unveiling a refreshed logo, representing a renewed commitment to innovation, growth, customer support and client success.

About Revuze

Revuze delivers immediate, actionable insights derived from online reviews on leading e-commerce platforms, powered by advanced AI, to prominent brands such as L'Oréal, P&G, and Under Armour. The data undergoes rigorous cleansing to ensure the highest accuracy. Revuze's insights and SWOT analyses, detailed down to product category and SKU levels, empower brands to make informed decisions that drive tangible growth. Clients can leverage Revuze as a SaaS platform or integrate it seamlessly with their existing BI systems.

For more information, visit revuze.it.

