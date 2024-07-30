Mirame Fine Art: MÍRAME Fine Art Showcases Ana Elena Fernández: Upholding Costa Rica's Tradition of Watercolor Art

Discover Ana Elena Fernández's Costa Rican nature paintings and beach scenes for sale online at MÍRAME Fine Art.

SAN JOSÉ, COSTA RICA / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2024 / MÍRAME Fine Art, the premier online Costa Rican art gallery dedicated to promoting the nation's finest artists, proudly represents Fernández. Promoting the nation's rich cultural heritage, MÍRAME Fine Art connects artists with art lovers worldwide.





Ana Elena Fernández, Yendo a Ningun Lado

Watercolor on paper





A Legacy of Watercolor Mastery

In the heart of Cartago, Costa Rica, Fernández continues to uphold a revered tradition of watercolor art. As Costa Rica experiences a surge in tourism and is hailed as the best place to retire in 2024, Fernández's work stands as a testament to the enduring beauty of Costa Rican landscapes and the rich tradition of watercolor painting in the region. Through MÍRAME Fine Art, art aficionados can buy Costa Rican art online, including Fernández's evocative beach and nature scenes.

A Deep Connection to Nature

Fernández, a distinguished member of the Costa Rican Association of Watercolor Artists, immerses herself in her subjects to reveal the hidden charms of her homeland. Her watercolor paintings capture the subtle, often overlooked details of the Costa Rican landscape. From the delicate nuances of her daughters' daily lives to the poignant imagery of fragile bird nests and driftwood on a beach, Fernández's work is a sentimental reflection of her personal experiences and emotions.

The Art of Light and Inspiration

Central to Fernández's work is the exploration of light. She notes, "The light is an all-present element in my work, and the Costa Rican light is different; it sometimes looks green in the humidity." This unique quality of light, along with the abundant rivers and oceans in her homeland, significantly influences her artistic vision. Fernández's commitment to capturing the distinctive light and landscape of Costa Rica enhances the allure of her watercolors.

A Renowned Artistic Journey

Fernández boasts a portfolio of exhibitions both within Costa Rica and internationally. Her work has been showcased at prominent venues such as the Museum of Costa Rican Art and the National Gallery. Internationally, Fernández's art has reached audiences in Mexico, Colombia, Italy, and Japan. A highlight of her career was being named one of the winners of the Watercolor International Biennial in 2012, an accolade from the Alfredo Guati Rojo International Watercolor Museum in Coyoacan, Mexico.

Experience Fernández's Art at MÍRAME Fine Art

Fernández's approach to watercolor is best encapsulated by her own words: "Water, pigment, paper; a wonderful 'all or nothing!'" This sentiment reflects her dedication to the art form and her deep connection to her subjects.

MÍRAME Fine Art is an online art gallery where you can buy Costa Rican beach and nature paintings, including Fernández's delicate watercolor paintings. As interest in Costa Rican contemporary art continues to grow, MÍRAME Fine Art is honored to represent Ana Elena Fernández, celebrating Costa Rica through the lens of a master watercolorist.

