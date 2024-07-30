SkySafe Secures Critical Contract to Enhance U.S. Border Security

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2024 / SkySafe , a leader in drone detection and airspace security, today announced it has been awarded a significant contract from Amentum , a leader in global engineering, project management and solutions integration, acting on behalf of the Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate (DHS S&T) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle. These DoD IAC MAC task orders (TOs) are awarded by the U.S. Air Force's 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron to develop and create new knowledge for the enhancement of the DTIC repository and the R&D and S&T community.

SkySafe will deploy its state-of-the-art, cloud-based drone detection system along a portion of the US Southern border to further help curb the flow of illicit goods into the United States. SkySafe's proven technology and support infrastructure were selected from a competitive process. The project will be implemented in phases.

"Amentum is committed to solving our customer's most difficult challenges through innovation and industry collaboration" said Kris Meyer, Amentum Counter-Uncrewed Systems Portfolio Manager. "We are proud to work on this important counter-UAS initiative with SkySafe."

SkySafe's comprehensive Software as a Service (SaaS) solution offers unparalleled capabilities in detecting, tracking, and identifying a wide range of drones. The system seamlessly integrates hardware and software components and will provide CBP agents with real-time alerts for comprehensive situational awareness.

SkySafe is proud to contribute to the ongoing efforts to secure our nation's borders and looks forward to continued collaboration with Amentum, DHS S&T, and CBP to address the ever-evolving landscape of airspace security challenges.

"We are honored to partner with Amentum and the Department of Homeland Security in this critical effort to protect our borders," said Grant Jordan, CEO of SkySafe. "Our advanced technology, honed over years of real-world deployments, is uniquely suited to address CBP's evolving challenges. We are confident that our solution will significantly enhance border security and help safeguard our communities."

About the DoD IAC Program

"The DoD IAC, sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center, provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in 1946, the IAC program serves the DoD science & technology (S&T) and acquisition communities to drive innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community".

About SkySafe

SkySafe is a global leader in Drone Detection, Tracking, and Identification (DTI). SkySafe's drone intelligence platform transforms data into action. Tested and validated by the FAA, SkySafe's technology is vetted and approved to ensure airspace safety, security, and world-class drone forensics capabilities. Its cloud-based SkySafe One platform, the most comprehensive on the market, provides real-time and historical UAS identification, activity tracking, and telemetry data for teams responsible for protecting cities, infrastructure, the public, and campuses. Teams using SkySafe for localized airspace intelligence and management get alerts to drones within their area to manage potential threats, approve authorized flights, and better understand the entire space around their assigned protective envelope.

SkySafe's technology is made in the U.S.A. and distributed globally. For more information, visit www.skysafe.io or follow us on LinkedIn or X @SkySafe

