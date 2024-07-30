2-10 Home Buyers Warranty and Howard Hanna Jointly Support Home Sellers

2-10 Express Protection Program Allows Howard Hanna Home Sellers in Virginia to Access Complimentary Seller Coverage for Home Systems and Appliances

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2024 / 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty, the Most Trusted Home Warranty Company of 2024 according to Best Company, and Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, the #1 privately owned and operated brokerage in the United States, are jointly supporting home sellers with 2-10's expanding Express Protection Program.

2-10 Express Protection gives all home sellers who work with Howard Hanna in Virginia access to 2-10's complimentary Seller Coverage, which provides budgetary protection against breakdowns to major home systems and appliances.

"2-10 is pleased to give home sellers who work with Howard Hanna in Virginia access to the 2-10 Express Protection Program," said 2-10's Chief Business Officer Ray Picard. "We're confident that this program will help Howard Hanna sellers stand out and protect their homes with 2-10's industry-leading coverage."

2-10's Express Protection Program continues to grow throughout the country. When home sellers work with someone who has access to the 2-10 Express Protection Program, they can automatically access complimentary coverage for major systems and appliances, such as heating, plumbing and electrical systems, along with kitchen appliances.

"We're excited to help home sellers stand out and protect their transaction while offering an exceptional incentive via a 2-10 home warranty," said Howard Hanna Real Estate Services Southeast President Brenda Reid. "The 2-10 Express Protection Program allows us to enhance the pursuit of our vision, which is to transform the real estate experience for our clients with visionary people, products and services."

In addition to providing Howard Hanna home sellers with complimentary Seller Coverage, 2-10 gives home sellers the opportunity to convert to 2-10 Buyer Coverage at closing. 2-10 Buyer Coverage could help homes stand out by addressing a common cause of buyer's remorse - the unexpected cost of system and appliance breakdowns.

For more information about 2-10, visit www.2-10.com/agent.

About 2-10

Founded and based in Denver, the 2-10 family of companies has covered over 6 million homes with their complete line of warranties, system and appliance home service plans and risk management products. Since 1980, 2-10 has been a market leader in helping builders, real estate agents and homeowners protect their businesses and budgets against the unexpected. 2-10 continues to work with thousands of the nation's finest real estate professionals, home builders and service contractors. For more information about 2-10, please visit 2-10.com.

About Howard Hanna

The Hanna Family of Companies proudly provides real estate, title, insurance and mortgage services to clients across 13 states. As the #1 family-owned and -operated real estate brokerage in the United States, this full-service real estate company has more than 500 offices and 15,000 sales associates and staff, including many of the industry's top-producing real estate, title, mortgage and insurance agents. For more information, visit www.HowardHanna.com.

