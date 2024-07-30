Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2024) - Akeneo, the Product Experience (PX) Company and leading provider of Product Information Management (PIM) solutions, recently announced a slate of new features now available to existing customers as part of its commitment to continuous improvement in the product journey. These updates meet the recent demand for streamlined processes, improved data management and robust notification systems. Akeneo periodically redefines its features and operations to enhance product experiences for brands, manufacturers, retailers and distributors on a global scale.

"At Akeneo, our goal is to deliver exceptional customer experiences by supplying the world's sellers with best-in-breed product experience technology," said Kristin Naragon, Chief Strategy Officer at Akeneo. "By continually enhancing our Product Cloud offering, we empower sellers with the tools they need to provide accurate and compelling product information seamlessly across all channels. This strategic advancement allows brands to connect more deeply with their customers, fostering trust and loyalty through seamless and enriched product experiences."

Akeneo Activation, which connects rich product information from Akeneo PIM to product listing pages on retailers like Amazon, Macy's, Zappos, and Nordstrom's, launched in 20 channels and has since grown to 450. The latest updates aim to make Activation even more transformative by providing detailed insights and immediate notifications, allowing users to manage their product feeds more efficiently and ensure data accuracy across multiple channels. This means that shoppers will enjoy a seamless and consistent product experience with accurate, up-to-date information every time they browse and buy.

Email notification for Activation Failed Export: Alerts users when a channel's export fails, ensuring timely troubleshooting.

Alerts users when a channel's export fails, ensuring timely troubleshooting. Handling "Price & Stock" Data in Activation: API-first solution for sending product offer data to Amazon Seller, integrating critical product information.

Additional Updates

Product Grid Filters and Transformed Data File: New filters for better data governance and downloadable xlsx files for detailed analysis.

New filters for better data governance and downloadable xlsx files for detailed analysis. Reference Entity Search: Enhanced search functionality by code or label for easier entity management.

Enhanced search functionality by code or label for easier entity management. UX Improvements for Attribute Codes & Product Models: Improved variant selection panel and attribute codes display for better readability and management.

Improved variant selection panel and attribute codes display for better readability and management. New Frequency for Job Scheduling: Schedule jobs every two hours and prevent concurrent job executions, increasing flexibility and preventing overlap.

Schedule jobs every two hours and prevent concurrent job executions, increasing flexibility and preventing overlap. Rich Text Editor Cleaner: Automatically strips unwanted HTML formatting from pasted text, ensuring clean and consistent formatting.

These updates demonstrate Akeneo's dedication to providing powerful tools that enhance product information management capabilities. This is born of a mission to reshape the way shoppers interact seamlessly with a product on a brand's many digital channels.

To learn more, please visit www.akeneo.com.

About Akeneo

Akeneo is the product experience (PX) company and global leader in Product Information Management (PIM); creating a world where every product interaction is an experience

that guides consumers and professionals to the best purchase, anytime, anywhere. Akeneo empowers business leaders with software, education, and an engaged community all focused on the practice of product experience management.

Leading global brands, manufacturers, distributors, and retailers, including Chico's, CarParts.com, TaylorMade Golf, Rail Europe, Kering, and more trust Akeneo to scale and customize their omnichannel commerce initiatives. Using Akeneo's intelligent Product Cloud, companies can create elevated product experiences with user-friendly and AI-powered product data enrichment, management, syndication, and supplier data onboarding; as well as a comprehensive app marketplace and partner network to meet business and buyer needs. For more information: https://www.akeneo.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/217913

SOURCE: Akeneo