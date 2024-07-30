Thyssenkrupp nucera warns of possible delays in hydrogen projects, with consequences for producers. Meanwhile, Shanghai Electric seems bullish about the market and its ability to drive costs down. Thyssenkrupp nucera said that the uncertainties around the green hydrogen market, which were already noticeable in the second quarter, persist. The company's executive board revised downwards the sales and earnings forecast for the coming 2024/25 financial year in the alkaline water electrolysis (AWE) business. "The known braking factors, such as regulatory and funding uncertainties, have not lost any ...

