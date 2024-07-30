Filmed during USHER's 2023 eight-concert performance in Paris, USHER: RENDEZVOUS IN PARIS features chart-topping hits "Yeah!," "My Boo," More

AMC Theatres Distribution and Trafalgar Releasing have partnered with Sony Music Vision to bring the highly anticipated concert film to fans in cinemas around the world between September 12 15

Tickets will be available for purchase beginning August 6 at UsherinParis.com

Film clip available here: https://youtu.be/6h6527rR16Q

USHER, the globally renowned singer, songwriter, dancer and entrepreneur, with over 80 million records sold worldwide and 8 GRAMMY® Awards, is bringing the ultimate intimate concert experience to theaters this fall. AMC Theatres® (NYSE:AMC), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States and the world, Trafalgar Releasing and Sony Music Vision, today announced that USHER: RENDEZVOUS IN PARIS concert film will arrive in cinemas around the world for a limited run beginning September 12.

USHER: RENDEZVOUS IN PARIS concert film coming to global cinemas beginning September 12 (Graphic: Business Wire)

USHER: RENDEZVOUS IN PARIS incorporates the essence of his landmark cultural phenomenon Vegas residencies into a seductive French touch confession. Captured during Paris Fashion week at La Seine Musicale, the film features chart-topping hits including "Yeah!," "My Boo," "Love In This Club" and more from USHER's 30-year career, performed with never-before-seen costumes and state-of-the-art lighting and special effects. In addition to bringing the vibrant live concert experience to screen, USHER gives audiences a glimpse inside life beyond the stage creating a global moment that moviegoers won't want to miss.

USHER: RENDEZVOUS IN PARIS will screen in 2,000 cinemas worldwide, including approximately 1,000 cinemas in the United States. The film will play at AMC and ODEON locations, and many other locations globally. Worldwide screening details and ticketing will be available at UsherinParis.com on August 6 at 9:00 a.m. ET 6:00 a.m. PT. Fans are encouraged to sign up for further information. Screenings will take place between September 12 15 and may vary by location.

The concert film will be released in the U.S. and globally by Trafalgar Releasing, in partnership with AMC Theatres Distribution. AMC and ODEON will provide core marketing support for the film in the U.S. and international markets. Sony Music Vision is the distributor of all rights excluding theatrical.

"Paris was a special experience for me as an entertainer and for my fans," said USHER. "I hope those who weren't able to make it in person get to experience how special it was. As for those of you who were, I hope you experience the show and see what it takes to get there through a different lens."

"For 30 years USHER has captivated and entertained audiences through his music and concerts. Just a few months ago, he drew rave reviews for his stunning performance in front of 129 million people during the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Bringing his unparalleled concert experience to movie theatres for his fans around the world is a perfect fit for AMC Theatres Distribution," said Adam Aron, Chairman and CEO, AMC Theatres.

Marc Allenby, CEO, Trafalgar Releasing, added, "We are excited to continue our partnership with Sony Music Vision and AMC Theatres Distribution to bring the energy of USHER to movie theater audiences around the world. He is the perfect artist to support our shared vision of creating global experiences around concert films for artists that advance the evolution of the cinema into venues for all forms of entertainment."

USHER: RENDEZVOUS IN PARIS is a film by and directed by Anthony Mandler. It is a production of Arcovision, Kingdom Films and Laffitte Group Productions. The film is produced by Anthony Mandler, Usher Raymond and Ron Laffitte. Executive Producers for Kingdom Films are Aakomon Jones and Angelo Gopee. Executive Producer for Arcovision is Kwesi Collisson. Executive Producers for Sony Music are Tom Mackay, Richard Story and Krista Wegener.

About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 900 theatres and 10,000 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, website, and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. In 2023 AMC launched AMC Theatres Distribution with the highly successful releases of TAYLOR SWIFT THE ERAS TOUR and RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ. Most recently, AMC worked with recording artist Billie Eilish to host listening events for her album "Hit Me Hard and Soft" in theaters around the country. AMC Theatres Distribution expects to release more concert films and events with the world's leading musical artists in the years ahead. For more information, visit www.amctheatres.com.

About Trafalgar Releasing

Trafalgar Releasing, the global leader in event cinema distribution, harnesses the power of cinema to bring fans together in more than 15,000 cinemas across 132 countries. A subsidiary of Trafalgar Entertainment, Trafalgar Releasing's operations include production, acquisition, marketing, and distribution of live or pre-recorded content to cinemas worldwide led by an international team based in the UK, US and Germany. Featuring live concerts, music documentaries, world-class opera, award-winning theatre, and more from leading names in entertainment such as Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, BTS, Metallica, Oasis, Coldplay, Billie Eilish, the Royal Opera House and others, Trafalgar Releasing has repeatedly shattered event cinema box office records, most recently with international distribution for TAYLOR SWIFT THE ERAS TOUR, the highest-grossing concert film of all time. Information about Trafalgar Releasing can be found at www.trafalgar-releasing.com.

About Sony Music Vision

At Sony Music Vision, we bring film and television storytelling to life for our industry-leading creative talent and iconic music catalog around the world. We pair world class filmmakers with groundbreaking and legendary artists to create, finance, produce and distribute powerful content that features unique access to our archives and vast portfolio of music. A full-service content studio, we collaborate globally across the Sony entertainment companies to engage audiences with premium film and TV projects, including documentary and narrative feature films, as well as television specials and unscripted and scripted series.

About USHER

USHER has changed music, culture, and countless lives. The multiple GRAMMY Award-winning diamond-selling international megastar, dancer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist inspires change yet again.

Beyond selling over 80 million records worldwide and collecting dozens of awards, he has simultaneously lit up the small screen on NBC's The Voice and the big screen in blockbusters such as Hustlers. He has also tirelessly distinguished himself as a devout humanitarian, raising tens of millions of dollars for various causes and uplifting youth via his New Look Foundation. Since 1999 he has been providing opportunities for young people in underserved communities and enabling them to flourish and achieve seemingly impossible dreams. A long-time supporter and Global Citizen Ambassador, USHER has performed at events since 2015 raising awareness to defeat poverty, defend the planet, and demand equity. A true outlier, he was equally at home on the stage of his sold-out My Way Las Vegas residency as he was on a 2016 government cultural mission to Cuba as part of President Barack Obama's Presidential Committee for Arts and Humanities. In 2024 he will be celebrating 30 years as an entertainer, headlined the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show and released his ninth studio album, COMING HOME

