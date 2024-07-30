Wind River, a global leader in delivering software for the intelligent edge, today announced that leading global IT company Codelab has selected Wind River Studio Developer to strengthen its DevSecOps and VxWorks real-time operating system-based embedded solutions and services.

Building software for embedded systems has become increasingly complex, necessitating a DevSecOps approach throughout the software lifecycle. Modern cloud-native tools and techniques enable rapid innovation for software teams, but they must be tailored to meet the specific challenges of intelligent systems and embedded software. Additionally, cloud-native DevSecOps tools often need to integrate with a team's existing development infrastructure, allowing for incremental improvements in workflows and processes over time.

Studio Developer is an edge-to-cloud DevSecOps platform that accelerates development, deployment, and operation of mission-critical systems. It delivers improvements in software workflow productivity and efficiency by? leveraging scalable cloud resources (on demand), standardizing automation pipelines, allowing cloud-based collaboration on a shared platform, easy onboarding?, and enhanced traceability throughout the software development process.

"Wind River Studio Developer will allow us to deliver significant productivity and efficiency gains in our software development workflow. The platform's flexibility and collaborative nature will simplify and accelerate our software development lifecycle without compromising the safety and security sought after in the industries in which we operate," said Radoslaw Borek, managing director, Codelab. "I am confident our strategic partnership with Wind River will strengthen Codelab capabilities for offering specialized DevSecOps and VxWorks-based embedded solutions and services, bringing unprecedented value to our customers all over the world."

"Accelerating innovation while also leveraging and supporting legacy assets, systems, and applications can be staggeringly difficult with the demand for more intelligence at the edge and the journey toward software-defined systems," said Sandeep Modhvadia, chief product officer, Wind River. "Studio Developer is designed to solve the challenges of managing complexity in modern software development environments that impede automation and DevSecOps approaches. Industry-leading organizations like Codelab are leveraging the platform to accelerate their innovation and gain a competitive edge."

About Wind River

Wind River is a global leader in delivering software for the intelligent edge. For more than four decades, the company has been an innovator and pioneer, powering billions of devices and systems that require the highest levels of security, safety, and reliability. Wind River software and expertise are accelerating digital transformation across industries including automotive, aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and telecommunications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio supported by world-class global professional services and support and a broad partner ecosystem. To learn more, visit Wind River at www.windriver.com.

About Codelab

Codelab is a premier technology solutions provider that delivers specialized CI/CD and DevOps services and solutions to global automotive and industrial customers.

Renowned for our long-standing reputation as a trusted supplier, Codelab excels in continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD) practices, optimizing development pipelines and enhancing delivery processes. Our deep expertise spans electronic control units, human-machine interfaces, communication devices, active safety and autonomous platforms, cybersecurity, battery management systems, in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) platforms, and cloud-based solutions. We empower our clients to achieve rapid, reliable, and scalable software deployment, ensuring robust and secure systems across diverse applications.

Codelab is part of Beta Systems Group, headquartered in Berlin, listed on the German Frankfurt Stock Exchange. To learn more, visit Codelab at www.codelab.eu.

