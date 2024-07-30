NextTrip, Inc.: NextTrip Introduces Group Booking Technology Platform to Streamline and Simplify Travel for Groups

New Flexible Solution Designed to Reduce Friction, Empowering Customers When Reserving Group Travel

SUNRISE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2024 / NextTrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) ("NextTrip," "we," "our," or the "Company"), a travel technology company, today announced the launch of a new Group Booking Platform ("Platform"), a proprietary technology for its direct-to-consumer travel booking website offering travelers and facilitators a flexible and versatile solution for group travel.

NextTrip's Platform streamlines front-end booking flow for customers, empowering each traveler to book their own travel while still remaining part of a group. This versatility allows travelers to book travel when it is most convenient for them. For group leaders, our Platform reduces the workload by eliminating the need to follow up with travelers for details such as travel dates, flight information and room category. Guests can also easily include pre- and post-stays and book activities. Access to the Platform can be sent in email invitations and implemented on a variety of sites, such as conference and other customized websites. Future versions will include additional destination flexibility, customization, and white label capabilities.

The Platform was successfully tested prior to launch with several groups focused on special event travel in both domestic and international markets. Guests shared that they felt the booking process was simple and intuitive. They reported easily selecting their accommodations, flights and transportation, but also appreciated that the NextTrip Concierge Team was available via phone or email should they have any questions or need assistance. Communication with the initial users indicated that they would travel with NextTrip again and have referred friends who are looking to book group travel.

"Group, corporate and family travel have all rapidly rebounded post-pandemic, and we believe that our new Group Booking Platform positions us to capitalize on the resurgence," said Bill Kerby, Chief Executive Officer of NextTrip. "In the first half of 2023, there were 12 million more group hotel room nights booked worldwide compared to 2022, an increase of 18%, according to Amadeus Demand360® data, and we expect group booking to continue to increase going forward. Our new Platform offers flexible travel solutions for groups of all sizes, from small social events to large-scale corporate events.

"Historically, the process for booking groups has been very manual and cumbersome. We believe the space is ripe for technology disruption and are excited to launch a platform that makes it easier than ever to book group travel. Our initial focus will be B2C, but we will be bringing a travel agent solution to life in the future as well. For social travel, multigenerational travel has become a major growth market, with family members traveling together to destinations around the world for weddings, birthdays, family reunions and getaways. MMGY's Portrait of American Travelers® reports that 40% of all active leisure travelers have taken at least one multigenerational trip over the last year. Corporate team events, conferences, conventions, and annual meetings have taken on a new importance for businesses, providing an opportunity for work from home and hybrid employees and teams to meet in person and network. We believe that with our ongoing technology and development initiatives, including the recent launch of NextTrip's FlexPay, we can continue to build revenue and growth for our innovative fully integrated travel booking platform," concluded Kerby.

NextTrip (NASDAQ:NTRP) is a technology-driven platform delivering innovative travel booking and travel media solutions. NextTrip Leisure provides individual and group travelers with vacations to the most popular and sought-after destinations in Mexico, the Caribbean and across the world. NextTrip Media platform - Travel Magazine offers a social media platform for viewers to explore, educate and share with friends their "bucket list" travel. Additionally, NextTrip is launching an end-to-end content ecosystem that uses AI assisted travel planning to capture advertising, building brand awareness, rewarding loyalty and driving bookings. For more information and to book a trip, visit www.nexttrip.com.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including continuing risks relating to the Company's acquisition of the NextTrip business. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are risks relating to, among other things, integration and other post-closing matters related to the NextTrip acquisition; continued development efforts for the Platform; market acceptance and use of the Platform; changes in travel, and in particular group travel, trends; changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; unanticipated conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the NextTrip acquisition; failure to realize the anticipated benefits thereof; the overall level of consumer demand for NextTrip's products/services; general economic conditions and other factors affecting consumer confidence, preferences, and behavior in the travel industry; disruption and volatility in the global currency, capital, and credit markets; the financial strength of NextTrip's customers; NextTrip's ability to implement its business strategy; changes in governmental regulation; NextTrip's exposure to litigation claims and other loss contingencies; stability of consumer demand for NextTrip's products; any breaches of, or interruptions in, NextTrip's information systems; fluctuations in the price, availability and quality of products as well as foreign currency fluctuations; NextTrip's ability to maintain its Nasdaq listing; and changes in tax laws and liabilities, tariffs, legal, regulatory, political and economic risks. NextTrip disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. For additional information regarding risks and uncertainties that could impact NextTrip's forward-looking statements, please see disclosures contained in the Definitive Proxy Statement filed with the SEC on December 1, 2023 and our other filings with the SEC which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

