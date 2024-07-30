Tempus Resource by ProSymmetry Named in Gartner Hype Cycle for Strategic Portfolio Management

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2024 / ProSymmetry, a global leader in resource portfolio management and makers of the purpose-built resource management solution Tempus Resource, announced that it has been included in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Strategic Portfolio Management. Tempus Resource was named a Sample Vendor in the categories of Strategy Realization Office and Resource Management.[1] This is the third year in a row that Tempus has been recognized in the Hype Cycle.





Tempus Resource

Logo





"We are committed to making sure Tempus Resource remains at the forefront of resource management and strategic project management by partnering with our clients and by closely monitoring industry and market trends," says Sean Pales, ProSymmetry Director. "Being named in Gartner's Hype Cycle for Strategic Portfolio Management for three straight years demonstrates how Tempus Resource, purpose-built for resource management, helps our customers successfully run their businesses and innovate beyond their competitors with the best solution for resource forecasting and capacity planning."

Gartner Hype Cycles "provide a graphic representation of the maturity and adoption of innovations and how they are potentially relevant for solving real business problems and exploiting new opportunities." Hype cycles help potential customers understand what might be hype versus an established and tested technology, and enable businesses to evaluate the relative maturity of a particular innovation when implementing it within their organization. Gartner defines strategic portfolio management as "a set of business capabilities, processes and supporting portfolio management technology to create a portfolio of strategic options that focus an organization's finite resources to execute the enterprise-wide business strategy."

[1] Gartner, "Hype Cycle for Strategic Portfolio Management, 2024," Robert Handler and Woojin Choi, July 19, 2024.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About ProSymmetry

ProSymmetry, a global leader in resource portfolio management, provides resource management solutions to large enterprises including many Fortune 500 and Global 2000 companies with its proprietary platform Tempus Resource. Tempus Resource, recently included in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Adaptive Project Management and Reporting, is a purpose-built resource forecasting and capacity planning solution for strategic business decisions. With capabilities including bulk resource forecasting, skills and talent management, portfolio and resource capacity reporting and interactive scenario planning and what-if analysis, Tempus gives organizations actionable intelligence and cutting-edge analytics. For more information, visit www.prosymmetry.com.

Contact Information

Greg Bailey

Vice President Resource Management

gbailey@prosymmetry.com

(713) 985-9997

Melissa Stoloff

West Ash Communications

melissa@westash.com

480-788-9378

SOURCE: ProSymmetry

View the original press release on newswire.com.