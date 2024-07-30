Mike Boate Appointed to Vice President of Executive Search at CMP

CMP , a leading firm in talent transition and development solutions, is pleased to announce that Mike Boate has assumed the role of Vice President of Executive Search. In this role, Mike will utilize CMP's extensive network and mature search and assessment processes to place top executive talent for our clients.

Mike has over 25 years of experience in executive-level search, most recently as Managing Consultant for Korn Ferry and as the top leader of the Executive Search function for three organizations with revenues of $12B and 45K FTEs. He brings broad and deep experience in his new CMP role, having successfully filled leadership roles across all major industries and functions. His experience-based, client-centered, and contemporary approach to executive search provides unique value to CMP clients.

"Mike combines the art and science of executive search in each and every assignment. We are excited to have Mike in this new role of Executive Search lead as CMP continues to leave a legacy of placing key leaders for our clients," said Maryanne Piña-Frodsham, CMP CEO.? "Leveraging CMP's deep client relationships and assessment capabilities, we have the potential to reach unimaginable success," said Boate. "I'm thrilled to be part of the CMP team and support the continued growth of our Executive Search practice." According to?Joe Frodsham, CMP President, "Mike's experience and values are perfectly aligned with CMP. We have valued having Mike on the CMP team and look forward to supporting his continued success in this new role leading Executive Search." Please visit us at? www.CareerMP.com . About CMP CMP is a talent development and transition firm in the business of developing people and organizations across the full talent lifecycle. As a minority and woman-owned firm, we provide a diverse lens and unique results with innovative search, assessment, coaching, and outplacement solutions. CMP also powers the? Latino Career Assessment . Press Contact Name:??Cristy Reyna

