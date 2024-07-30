WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint Certifies New Proprietary MobileAnchor Digital Credential for Mobile Devices

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the innovative enterprise cyber security and mobile technology provider, announced it has successfully deployed a new product offering into a Federal Agency, a proprietary derived digital credential for mobile devices called MobileAnchor.

Jin Kang, WidePoint's Chief Executive Officer, stated: "I am excited to announce that WidePoint has successfully developed, tested, and authenticated MobileAnchor which is stored directly on the mobile device, providing the highest level of security available. This successful deployment with a Federal Agency is a significant accomplishment among Identity & Access Management solution providers. WidePoint's new MobileAnchor can be relied on for support and stability and provides the highest level of security for mobile digital credentials."

Unique benefits of WidePoint's MobileAnchor Derived Digital Credential:

1. Enhanced Security:

Direct Integration: WidePoint's MobileAnchor generates a digital credential directly on the device, can leverage device-specific security features, such as hardware-based secure elements (e.g., TPM or SE) and biometric authentication, ensuring high levels of security.

Reduced Attack Surface: WidePoint's MobileAnchor direct integration can minimize potential vulnerabilities associated with additional layers or intermediaries.

2. User Convenience:

Seamless Access: Users can directly access applications and services without needing to navigate through an additional Mobile Device Management (MDM) interface or container, streamlining the user experience.

Integrated MFA: WidePoint's MobileAnchor can be combined with device biometrics (fingerprint, face recognition) for seamless multi-factor authentication (MFA).

3. Simplified Deployment:

Less Overhead: Deploying and managing WidePoint's MobileAnchor credentials directly on the device can be more straightforward compared to managing credentials within an MDM container, reducing administrative overhead.

4. Flexibility and Compatibility:

Native Support: WidePoint's MobileAnchor can be supported natively by many modern operating systems and applications, ensuring better integration and compatibility.

Caroline Godfrey, WidePoint's Chief Security Officer, stated: "I am extremely proud of the WidePoint team and our partners for bringing this solution to market. The 'good enough' solutions provided by other vendors often fall short of consistent security. That's why we are so excited about WidePoint's MobileAnchor. WidePoint's MobileAnchor significantly enhances mobile device security to the highest level and allows digital signing of emails and authenticating to federally controlled facilities, information systems, and applications from a mobile smart device."

Jason Holloway, WidePoint's Chief Revenue Officer, stated: "Marketing efforts are already in-progress to other Federal Agencies that currently utilize PIV Smart-Card Credential and similarly to Commercial entities that utilize PIV-I Smart-Card Credentials. We are optimistic that organizations seeking the highest form of security, as well as cost savings recognized by not requiring a MDM software, will welcome WidePoint's MobileAnchor as a next generation IAM solution."

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity and Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service (ITaaS), Cloud Security, and Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS). For more information, visit widepoint.com.

WidePoint Investor Relations:

Gateway Group, Inc., Matt Glover or John Yi

949-574-3860, WYY@gateway-grp.com

SOURCE: WidePoint Corporation

