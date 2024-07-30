Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
30.07.2024 15:14 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kisco Candles Unveils New Website for Enhanced Customer Experience

New Website Launch Brings Enhanced Shopping Experience for Candle Enthusiasts and Businesses Alike

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2024 / Kisco Candles, a premier provider of bulk and wholesale candles, is excited to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website. The updated site offers an improved user experience, enhanced navigation, and a seamless shopping process for customers.

Kisco Candles Wholesale

Kisco Candles Wholesale
Kisco Taper and Pillar Candles on a Centerpiece

"Our goal with the new website is to create an intuitive and enjoyable shopping experience for all our customers," said Josef Friedman, Director of Operations at Kisco Candles. "With streamlined navigation and enhanced features, customers can easily find the perfect candles for weddings, events, and home use."

The revamped website includes several new features:

  • User-Friendly Design: Easy-to-navigate layout for a seamless shopping experience.

  • Expanded Product Information: Detailed descriptions and high-quality images of taper, pillar, votive, and floating candles.

  • Dedicated Sections: Separate areas for businesses, individuals, and event planners to find the candles that meet their specific needs.

  • Free Shipping: Free shipping on all orders whether it's a small batch or a wholesale request.

  • Volume Discounts: Special volume discounts on wholesale orders for businesses, ensuring competitive pricing.

Event planners, business owners, and candle lovers are encouraged to visit the new website at https://kiscocandles.com/ to explore the wide range of unscented, bulk, and decorative candles available.

About Kisco Candles: Kisco Candles is dedicated to providing premium, dripless candles that enhance any space. With a variety of styles and sizes, our candles are perfect for weddings, events, businesses, and home use. Our commitment to quality ensures a beautiful and long-lasting burn every time.

For more information, please contact us at support@kiscocandles.com.

Contact Information

Josef Friedman
Director of Operations
support@kiscocandles.com

SOURCE: Kisco Candles

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
