Navigating the Storm: Sinceri Senior Living Handles Hurricane Beryl With Poise and Precision

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2024 / Sinceri Senior Living applauded its staff, residents, and families for their outstanding preparedness and effective response in the face of a natural disaster. Just over two weeks ago, Hurricane Beryl, a Category 5 hurricane, barreled its way through the Gulf Coast and towards Texas. As the hurricane made landfall, it slammed into southeast Texas, leaving over three million people without power.







Prior to making landfall on Sunday, Sinceri's staff was already in motion. The community and regional teams began initial preparations by communicating with on-site staff, conducting generator tests, printing necessary information, confirming emergency supplies of food were on site, facilitating staffing in case roads weren't drivable, and ensuring the residents and their families were cared for and well-informed.

Once the hurricane hit, the following Sinceri communities in the Houston area were impacted: Creekside, Cinco Ranch, Willow Fork, Braeswood Estates, Lewis Park Estates, and Windermere Estates.

During the hurricane, many of these communities lost power and had to run on backup generators, but all the residents were reported safe and secure. Immediately following the hurricane, Sinceri's communities continued to maintain a proactive response.

April Young, Chief Operations Officer of Sinceri Senior Living, stated, "We are incredibly proud of our team's dedication and resilience through Hurricane Beryl. Our priority has always been the safety and well-being of our residents. The preparation and response of our staff were instrumental in making sure everyone remained safe and comfortable during the storm."

All six of the Sinceri communities had restored power and resources by 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, only 24 hours after Beryl hit Houston. Sinceri Senior Living remains committed to upholding the highest standard of care and support for its residents, and providing a place they can safely call home.

Sinceri Senior Living is a leading senior living management company that oversees services in 81 communities across 20 states, catering to approximately 4,800 seniors nationwide. Offering a continuum of care, including independent living, assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing communities, Sinceri Senior Living has earned a stellar reputation for expertly managing senior living properties with personalized care and exceptional programming for residents and their families.

