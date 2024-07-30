Planet MicroCap LLC: Genius Group Discusses Focus on AI Education, Setting Up Genius Cities and Value Catalysts in New CEO Video Interview on Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap today published a new Video Interview with Roger Hamilton, CEO of Genius Group Limited (NYSE American:GNS), a provider of AI-powered, digital-first education solutions, according to the company's website (see here: https://ir.geniusgroup.net/).

Click the following link to watch the Video Interview:

Genius Group Discusses Focus on AI Education, Setting Up Genius Cities and Value Catalysts

You can follow Planet MicroCap on TWITTER, LINKEDIN, YOUTUBE

Please review important disclosures on our website at: https://snn.network/terms-of-use

About Genius Group

Genius Group (NYSE:GNS) is a provider of AI-powered, digital-first education solutions, disrupting the highly standardized system of traditional education with a personalized, flexible and life-long learning curriculum for the modern student. Genius Group services 5.4 million users in over 100 countries, providing personalized curriculums for individuals, enterprises and governments. The comprehensive, AI-powered platform offers programs for K-12 education, accredited university courses and skills-based courses for entrepreneurs. To learn more, please visit www.geniusgroup.net.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space. You can subscribe to Planet MicroCap's YouTube Channel here: https://www.youtube.com/snnwire

Planet MicroCap

info@snnwire.com

SOURCE: Planet MicroCap LLC

View the original press release on accesswire.com