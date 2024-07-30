Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 30.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Uran-Geheimtipp steht vor dem Sprung zum neuen 10x-Börsenstar!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DHJ8 | ISIN: SGXZ34583559 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
30.07.24
15:44 Uhr
0,213 US-Dollar
+0,003
+1,58 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GENIUS GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENIUS GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
30.07.2024 15:14 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Planet MicroCap LLC: Genius Group Discusses Focus on AI Education, Setting Up Genius Cities and Value Catalysts in New CEO Video Interview on Planet MicroCap

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2024 / Planet MicroCap today published a new Video Interview with Roger Hamilton, CEO of Genius Group Limited (NYSE American:GNS), a provider of AI-powered, digital-first education solutions, according to the company's website (see here: https://ir.geniusgroup.net/).

Click the following link to watch the Video Interview:

Genius Group Discusses Focus on AI Education, Setting Up Genius Cities and Value Catalysts

You can follow Planet MicroCap on TWITTER, LINKEDIN, YOUTUBE

Please review important disclosures on our website at: https://snn.network/terms-of-use

About Genius Group

Genius Group (NYSE:GNS) is a provider of AI-powered, digital-first education solutions, disrupting the highly standardized system of traditional education with a personalized, flexible and life-long learning curriculum for the modern student. Genius Group services 5.4 million users in over 100 countries, providing personalized curriculums for individuals, enterprises and governments. The comprehensive, AI-powered platform offers programs for K-12 education, accredited university courses and skills-based courses for entrepreneurs. To learn more, please visit www.geniusgroup.net.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space. You can subscribe to Planet MicroCap's YouTube Channel here: https://www.youtube.com/snnwire

Planet MicroCap

info@snnwire.com

SOURCE: Planet MicroCap LLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.