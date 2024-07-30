AGAPE ATP Corporation Strengthens Wellness Division via Innovative Incubation with Emerging Local SMEs

Expanding Elderly Care and Wellness Services with collaboration projects in the Pain Management Market and Elderly Care Solutions Market

NASDAQ-listed AGAPE ATP Corporation ("ATPC") is delighted to announce its entry into strategic collaboration agreements, which will see it venturing into collaboration projects in the pain management market and elderly care solutions market. These initiatives are part of ATPC's proactive efforts to incubate and build a comprehensive wellness ecosystem that delivers innovative health solutions and enhances the quality of life for communities.

ATPC's commitment to creating a robust wellness ecosystem is driven by its mission to promote sustainable living and improve quality of life. By incubating and nurturing new companies within the wellness sector, ATPC aims to address the growing demand for holistic health solutions and foster a community of integrated care providers.

In collaboration with Sweet Home Senior Living Care Centre Sdn. Bhd. ("Sweet Home"), the Company will venture into a collaboration project that aims to focus on delivering top-tier elderly care services providing an array of daily services to its nursing home residents, helping community members live their lives with dignity, purpose, and meaning. With plans to expand up to 10 facilities by the first half of 2026, the collaboration project aims to provide comprehensive and compassionate care for seniors. As of July 2024, there are 3 Sweet Home Senior Living Care Centres in Klang Valley, with each housing averagely 14 seniors.

In collaboration with Cedar Wellness Sdn. Bhd. ("Cedar Wellness") , the Company will venture into a collaboration project that aims to focuses on wellness through non-pharmaceutical therapies and Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), through the relaunch of its wellness subsidiary, now named Cedar ATPC Sdn. Bhd. (" Cedar ATPC "). Through the collaboration, the Cedar Wellness founder and management team will join Cedar ATPC as executive officers to lead the pain management solution business. This collaboration aims to address the increasing need for alternative health solutions and supports professional development in the wellness industry.

Prof Dato' Sri Dr How Kok Choong, the Founder and Global Group CEO of ATPC , said, "the collaboration projects with Sweet Home and Cedar Wellness complement each other by providing a holistic approach to wellness. The Sweet Home collaboration project focuses on elderly care, ensuring physical and emotional well-being for seniors, while Cedar ATPC offers wellness solutions, including TCM-based therapies, to enhance overall health. Together, these collaborations will provide integrated care that caters to diverse health needs, forming a cohesive wellness ecosystem."

"Our collaborations with Sweet Home and Cedar Wellness mark a significant step in our wellness initiatives. We are not only expanding our footprint in the health sector but also enhancing the quality of care and wellness services. These partnerships align with our mission to drive sustainable living and create a healthier future for our communities."

About AGAPE ATP Corporation

Agape ATP Corporation (ATPC) is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life and promoting sustainable development. With a strong foundation built on two core business pillars, ATPC specialises in the provision of health and wellness products that caters to the diverse needs of its customers, ensuring their well-being and vitality. Additionally, APTC delivers comprehensive energy-saving solutions that empower companies to drive sustainability initiatives, reduce energy consumption, and achieve their sustainability goals.

For more information, visit www.agapeatpgroup.com .

