PelicanCorp Announces Partnership With Bad Elf, LLC

Enhancing the Capabilities and Accuracy of Geographic Information Data Collection

IRVINE, CALIF. / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2024 / PelicanCorp Inc., the global leader in damage prevention solutions, today announces a partnership with Bad Elf, LLC, a leading manufacturer of Bluetooth-connected GNSS receivers. The partnership enables the integration of PelicanCorp's Geolantis.360 field data collection platform with Bad Elf's GNSS receivers to deliver an affordable, comprehensive solution to accurately locate subsurface assets.

"The integration of PelicanCorp and Bad Elf technologies transforms manual workflows to faster, more affordable and efficient digital ones," said Duane Rodgers, CEO, PelicanCorp. "PelicanCorp is dedicated to working with hardware manufacturers, like Bad Elf, to bring Geolantis.360 to the market."

Bad Elf offers affordable, accurate, and flexible GPS solutions. Phone, tablet, notebook, and operating system agnostic, Bad Elf GNSS receivers encourage companies to work on the mobile platform of their choosing. Bad Elf products provide geospatial professionals with a unique blend of location accuracy, reliability, design, and value.

Geolantis.360 digitally maps subsurface assets in real time, as they are located, gathering critical metadata to assist stakeholders with visualizing the location and attributes of subsurface assets. The solution improves communication between the field and office as data can be shared even while field crews are still at the job site. Automating workflows to significantly reduce post-processing tasks while delivering robust, detailed reporting, Geolantis.360 perfectly complements Bad Elf's hardware.

"The need for high-accuracy GPS receivers and GIS data collection is self-evident, particularly in the area of underground infrastructure damage prevention," said Larry Fox, VP Marketing and Business Development, Bad Elf. "The integration of PelicanCorp's Geolantis.360 field data collection platform with Bad Elf's comprehensive selection of GNSS receivers provides a complete solution."

This partnership enhances the communication of subsurface asset data with improved accuracy and speed in the pursuit of protecting lives and property by reducing damages to underground assets. The integrated solutions deliver the ability to capture, record, and display the precise location of critical infrastructure such as telecommunications assets and buried utilities, including gas and water lines.

Learn more about Bad Elf and Geolantis.360.

To learn more about PelicanCorp, visit PelicanCorp.com.

About Bad Elf

Bad Elf's line of GNSS receivers empowers GIS and survey professionals to collect high-accuracy field data using any phone, tablet or laptop. Bad Elf's products and services evolve within an iterative framework of learning from our customers. Bad Elf applies diverse and deep technical skills to deliver exceptional offerings that solve real-world challenges. Within this mindset, the whole team challenges themselves to create sufficiently advanced technology to benefit the consumer as Engineering Magic®. While our solutions manifest as technology built for today, they allow us to respond nimbly to continuous change and explore opportunities in partnership with our customers. Learn more at www.bad-elf.com.

Bad Elf, Bad Elf Flex, and Engineering Magic are registered trademarks of Bad Elf, LLC.

Bluetooth is a registered trademark of Bluetooth SIG.

About PelicanCorp

PelicanCorp is the Global Leader in Damage Prevention Solutions built specifically for the protection of essential infrastructure. PelicanCorp connects people, applications, and devices through a unified platform to help industry professionals manage risk and build quality projects - safely, on time, and within budget. PelicanCorp has a diversified business model built on 40 years of experience protecting billions of dollars of global assets. PelicanCorp is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with offices and operations around the globe. Learn more at www.PelicanCorp.com or follow PelicanCorp on LinkedIn.

