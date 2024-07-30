Global Steel Climate Council Approves SCS Global Services as One of the First Verifiers for New Steel Climate Standard

New standard ensures that third-party certification of steel products and science-based emission targets are implemented consistently and comprehensively

EMERYVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2024 / SCS Global Services (SCS), a pioneer and world leader in the field of third-party certification, auditing, and standards development, has become one of the first approved verifiers under the Global Steel Climate Council's (GSCC®) new Steel Climate Standard.

The GSCC® Steel Climate Standard is a low-emission steel standard for all steel producers. The framework put forth in the Standard consists of a comprehensive system boundary that includes Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions from mining and/or resource extraction to the hot rolling process. It aligns with a science-based approach to achieve the Paris Climate Agreement 2050 goals, irrespective of the production process used to make steel.

Under this Standard, steel producers calculate their company average steel emissions intensity (CASEI), set science-based emissions targets (SBETs), and calculate their product carbon footprints.

SCS, with its unmatched steel expertise and extensive resume in working with numerous steel manufacturers and steel product associations, will provide third-party verification and validation services of the CASEI, SBETs, and product carbon footprint to ensure conformance to requirements of the Steel Climate Standard.

"SCS Global Services has always been committed to fostering sustainable practices based on rigorous science across various industries. We are proud to have the opportunity to further contribute our expertise to those in the steel sector under this new Standard," said Keith Killpack, Technical Director of SCS' Environmental Certification Services division.

GSCC® considers independent verification to be a key pillar of conformance to the Standard.

"SCS Global Services has a proven track record of credible, non-partial evaluation and certification of emissions measurement in the steel industry," said Adina Renee Adler, Executive Director of the Global Steel Climate Council. "We are excited to partner with them as they support GSCC® member companies pursuing accountability in meeting ambitious emissions reduction targets based on sound science."

SCS offers a variety of services for manufactured products, such as certification of indoor air quality performance and recycled content, assessments of corporate climate footprints, and life cycle assessment (LCA). Its LCA team has conducted assessments for clients in many major industries since the early 1990s, and its practitioner staff has experience in all major LCA reporting frameworks and sectors of the economy.

About Global Steel Climate Council (GSCC®):

The Global Steel Climate Council (GSCC®) is a non-profit association organized to advance climate strategy by establishing standards and advocating for carbon emissions reductions by members of the steel industry. The GSCC® includes more than 35 international producing members and supporters across the steel value chain, including steel producers, upstream material and services suppliers, downstream manufacturers and end-users, and trade associations.

About SCS Global Services:

SCS Global Services is a global leader in third-party environmental and sustainability verification, certification, auditing, testing, and standards development. Its programs span a cross-section of industries, recognizing achievements in climate mitigation, green building, product manufacturing, food and agriculture, forestry, consumer products, and more. Headquartered in Emeryville, California and celebrating 40 years in business, SCS has representatives and affiliate offices throughout the Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and Africa. Its broad network of auditors are experts in their fields, and the company is a trusted partner to companies, agencies, and advocacy organizations due to its dedication to quality and professionalism. SCS is a chartered Benefit Corporation, reflecting its commitment to socially and environmentally responsible business practices. For more information, visit www.SCSGlobalServices.com.

