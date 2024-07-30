The Chinese cell maker said its unit Zhejiang Akcome Photovoltaic Technology has received the green light for restructuring. However, if the reorganization is unsuccessful, the company will proceed to bankruptcy liquidation. Akcome Technology disclosed on Monday that its subsidiary Zhejiang Akcome Photovoltaic Technology Co. , Ltd. , has received a court ruling from the Changxing Court to accept its bankruptcy reorganization application. Zhejiang Akcome plans to engage in restructuring procedures, actively communicating with strategic partners, shareholders, and creditors to introduce strategic ...

