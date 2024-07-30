It will be integrated with Fraunhofer ISE's micro-CPV module technology, with 36. 5% efficiency. A first prototype will be installed in Spain before the end of 2024. From pv magazine Spain Soltec, a manufacturer of solar trackers for large-scale projects, has partnered with the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE) to develop a prototype of a two-axis tracker for concentrated PV applications. The project, led by the German institute, aims to adapt Soltec's solar tracker technology to the requirements of a new generation of micro-CPV modules operating at almost a thousand ...

