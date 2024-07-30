U.S. Air Force Awards NLM Photonics $1.8 Million Contract

Program will support PDK development at AIM Photonics

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2024 / NLM Photonics was awarded a $1.8 million AFWERX STTR Phase II Contract from the U.S. Air Force. This award funds a 21-month project with AIM Photonics to potentially offer modulator components in AIM Photonics' process design kits (PDKs) for silicon-organic hybrid devices on the institute's 300 mm silicon photonics platform. These devices focus on low-power, high-bandwidth electro-optic (EO) modulation for datacom, RF photonics, sensing, and more applications, utilizing silicon-organic hybrid (SOH) EO modulators.

"This project will allow NLM Photonics to perform critical process optimization and scale up, enabling us to demonstrate that our SOH technology can be deployed at scale in a foundry-friendly, advanced packaging process module. Having SOH modulator PDK components available on AIM Photonics' platform will dramatically expand access to this enabling technology for U.S. Government and commercial customers alike," says Dr. Scott R. Hammond, Director of Process Development at NLM.

This project involves multiple design and optimization iterations, including one or more multi-project wafer (MPW) tapeouts (submission of a validated photonic integrated circuit design for fabrication) with AIM Photonics, followed by a full custom wafer run to evaluate process yield and scalability. NLM will perform process development and optimization and work with the AIM Photonics' Test, Assembly, and Packaging facility for wafer-scale passive and die-level high-speed device testing.

"We're excited to work with NLM Photonics to continue to advance this emerging technology, which ultimately contributes to the growth of the larger U.S. integrated photonics ecosystem," said Amit Dikshit, AIM Photonics Design Enablement Manager. "This collaboration also directly supports AIM Photonics' goal to provide integrated photonics designers and developers access to the most advanced, comprehensive set of tools and services to develop, build, and test their manufacturing-ready prototype devices."

NLM and AIM Photonics are excited to continue their collaboration on SOH devices, building off an ongoing NASA STTR Phase I project. NLM was awarded an AFWERX SBIR Phase I in the spring of 2023 for customer discovery that led to this project. They are looking forward to furthering their developmental efforts for defense applications for the US Air Force and Space Force and for NASA and commercial customers.

The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. Government.

About NLM Photonics

NLM Photonics is based in Seattle and develops cutting-edge photonics solutions for transforming networking, computing, and sensing alongside our global partners. Follow us at nlmphotonics.com and on LinkedIn @nlm-photonics.

About AIM Photonics

The American Institute for Manufacturing Integrated Photonics (AIM Photonics) is one of nine Manufacturing Innovation Institutes established and managed by the U.S. Department of Defense to advance new technology and capabilities into products and systems that help secure national defense and economic priorities. Find out more at aimphotonics.com and on LinkedIn @AIM Photonics.

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space, and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit afresearchlab.com.

About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 370 military, civilian, and contractor personnel at five hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed over 6,100 new contracts worth more than $4 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit afwerx.com.

