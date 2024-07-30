Greenpro Capital Corp.: GreenX Making Significant Progress on the Establishment of Islamic Digital Asset Exchange in Indonesia

Following the signing of LOI for Shariah Compliant Real World Asset (RWA) Tokenization with Nahdlatul Ulama last month, GreenX CEO Philip Tam led further visits to PWNU East Java in Jombang and East Java Ulama Council (MUI) Office. The trip was accompanied by Sheikh Khalifa Aljarizi Alshehhi (Sheikh Khalifa), Co-Founder of Dubai Blockchain Center and Advisor to the UAE Ministry of Economy, and KH Abdul Hakim Mahfudz (Gus Kikin), Acting Chairman of PWNU East Java and Great-grandson of NU Founder.

This follow up visit was aimed at fostering close working relationship and exchange views on the global adoption and trend of Blockchain technology and how it can deploy and implemented in compliance with Islamic principles.

During the visit at Jombang's Tebu Ireng Islamic Boarding School, one of the largest Islamic Boarding Schools in Indonesia, Sheikh Khalifa explained, "the use of blockchain solutions and crypto payment is now very common in UAE and the Middle East, even Zakat payments have been accepted in the form of Crypto. Not only as a means of payment and settlement, Cryptography is also a key data security component of blockchain technology."

On the visit to East Java MUI, Philip Tam and Sheikh Khalifa also shared and exchange experiences/use cases about how Crypto is used in the UAE and other countries, including the first RWA tokenisation exhibition by GreenX held in Seoul in June 2024 which was attended by over 300 blockchain/crypto enthusiast and leading technology companies.

Philip Tam further explained, "whilst GreenX is the world first Shariah Compliant Exchange, our mission is to share the knowledge we have learned from Malaysia ISRA (International Shariah Research Academy for International Islamic Finance) and regulators, with our Indonesia partners and Islamic community. Tokenisation of RWA is an important asset class of Islamic Finance as Sheikh Khalifa has demonstrated so vividly in UAE. We need to equip our upcoming Islamic generations with up-to-date knowledge on technology and wealth management tools and alternatives."

Sheikh Khalifa explained that GreenX has accomplished a significant milestone in obtaining Shariah compliance in Malaysia from ISRA and other Shariah scholars for their RWA projects and he very much looked forward to the development of RWA Shariah Compliant platform in the Islamic and other jurisdiction under GreenX.

This visit was closed with a special interview held by TV9 Islamic TV in Surabaya, and informal dialogue with crypto/blockchain enthusiasts in Surabaya.

Dr. CK Lee, Chief Executive Officer of Greenpro Capital Corp, stated, "we are proud that GreenX has made significant stride in the world's largest Muslim country by population. We strongly believe that STO/RWA implementation on ESG Green projects will be widely adopted in ASEAN countries in the near future."

About Nahdlatul Ulama

Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) can be classified as the largest Islamic organization worldwide, with around 121 million members. It has a long and proud history of promoting peace, tolerance, and social justice and has been a strong advocate for a moderate vision of Islam. In addition, the organization has been a leader in promoting inter-religious dialogue and has played an essential role in building bridges between different religious communities in Indonesia.

More information can be found at www.nu.or.id

About Green-X Corp

Green-X is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greenpro Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GRNQ) and operate one of the world's leading Shariah-Compliant ESG Digital Asset Exchange licensed under Labuan Financial Services Authority (LFSA), Malaysia. The Green-X exchange can be found at https://www.green-x.io/

About Greenpro Capital Corp

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur and a Nevada corporation, Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ), is a business incubator with strategic offices across Asia. With a diversified business portfolio comprising of finance, technology, banking, and Green-X for STOs, health and wellness as well as 30 years of experience in various industries, Greenpro has been assisting and supporting businesses and High-Net-Worth-Individuals to capitalize and securitize their value on a global scale. This is done through the provision of cross-border business solutions, spinoffs on major stock exchanges and accounting outsourcing services to small and medium-size businesses located in Asia. The comprehensive range of cross-border business services include, but are not limited to, trust and wealth management, listing advisory services, transaction services, cross-border business solutions, record management services, accounting outsourcing services and tax advisory services. Greenpro also operates venture capital businesses, including business development for start-ups and high growth companies.

For further information regarding the company, please visit http://www.greenprocapital.com.

