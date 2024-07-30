AGParts: Empowered360 Revolutionizes Chromebook Management With Self-Repair Platform

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2024 / Leading nationwide supplier of Chromebook and laptop replacement parts AGParts Education announces its expansion into software with the launch of Empowered360, a groundbreaking program that revolutionizes how schools manage, repair, and utilize Chromebooks.





Empowered360 wins award at ISTELive2024

Awarded Tech & Learning Best of Show, Empowered360 is recognized for aiding educators and supporting student achievement





"For over 20 years, AGParts has been committed to meeting the needs of educators and aiding in the development of students. With the jump into software, our focus and commitment remain the same," says Chief Product Officer Dawn Sponsler.

Sponsler, former teacher and innovator behind the Student-Led Self-Repair Program at Jenks Public Schools in Tulsa, Oklahoma, resolved the school's need for more IT support and offered opportunity for students. Rather than hiring more staff or purchasing laptop repair insurance, Jenks started an in-school repair service staffed by students. The results: significant cost savings, fast turnaround time, and graduates equipped to land jobs in the IT field.

Now at the helm of Empowered360, Sponsler brings passion for education and unmatched expertise to the project.

"With the introduction of Empowered360," she says, "we continue to meet the evolving needs of our customers by providing innovative software solutions that not only cut costs but also empower schools."

Already receiving industry recognition, Empowered360 was awarded Best of Show at ISTELive 2024 for aiding educators and supporting student achievement as well as ease of use, overall value, and uniqueness in the market.

What makes Empowered360 so unique? This is so much more than an education software tool - it is an end-to-end solution for schools looking to implement or enhance a self-repair model.

"Together, we're transforming the way schools approach technology," Director of Growth James Rosario of E360 explains. "Our goal is to offer top-notch software and guide and empower educators and students for success."

Combining powerful E360 software with a guided partnership program called "Co-Pilot," Empowered360 gives schools the tools they need to enhance an existing program or start one from ground level. This approach ensures significant savings and faster repairs for the district while creating an educational incubator where students can learn and develop essential real-world skills.

Key Benefits:

End-to-End Solution: Combines powerful E360 software with guided partnership program, Co-Pilot, giving students and educators tools for success

Cost Savings: Enables student-led self-repair programs or alternative self-repair models, reducing repair costs and turnaround time (TAT)

Inventory Management: Helps schools manage inventory efficiently, reduce overspending, and order parts as needed, minimizing downtime and the need for a large pool of loaner devices

On-Site Repairs: Eliminates freight costs and reduces TAT, ensuring devices are quickly back in students' hands

Strategic Partnership: Positions AGParts as a strategic partner rather than a transactional supplier, promoting loyalty and long-term relationships with schools

Sustainability: Aligns with the Google Self-Repair Initiative, promoting sustainability and reducing e-waste

Want to see Empowered360 in action? Contact Dawn Sponsler at contact@empowered-360.com to book a hands-on demo.





Contact Information

Dawn Sponsler

Chief Product Officer, Empowered360

contact@empowered-360.com

844-706-5084

