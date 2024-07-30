Jet Dock to Exhibit at Maritime Security West

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2024 / Jet Dock Systems, a world leader specializing in designing and manufacturing modular drive-on boat docks, will exhibit at Maritime Security West (MARSEC) from Aug. 12-14, 2024, in San Diego, California.





Jet Dock Floating Boat Lifts





Attendees at the 11th annual event can learn more about Jet Dock's patented floating boat lift and floating jet ski dock. We'll also showcase other innovations in drive-on docking technology, such as floating walkway platforms.

MARSEC is the most comprehensive program dedicated to maritime security. It draws participants from the Department of Homeland Security, Department of Defense, and other federal agencies, as well as officials from state and local police departments, ports, private industry, and governments worldwide.

Jet Dock is a key supplier to the maritime security field, featuring government docks and military docks. Our floating lift systems offer modular, portable waterside facilities that keep response vessels on the water for quick launch without being water stored. Our floating boat dock options allow quick dry docking and retrieval of response boats, facilitating easy hull and engine maintenance. By reducing the need for haul-outs, agencies can better focus on their primary responsibilities.

A floating dock is a convenient alternative to traditional lifts, hoists, and trailers, accommodating various types of watercraft, including outboard boats, stern drives, jet drives, and personal watercraft. The Performance Aqua Pad Boat Dock features a submersible stern section for effortless launching and retrieval, ensuring safe and controlled dry docking from the helm station.

The original inventor of drive-on docking systems, Jet Dock, specializes in floating, modular dry-docking solutions. Our current product lines include docking options for kayaks, jet skis, mid-sized boats, seaplanes, 50-foot performance boats, and more. We are General Service Administration (GSA) approved for military and government agencies.

For all media and sales inquiries, please email salesteam@jetdock.com or call 1-800-JETDOCK.

Contact Information

Byron Jacobs

salesteam@jetdock.com

1-800-JETDOCK

SOURCE: Jet Dock

View the original press release on newswire.com.