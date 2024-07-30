100% Accurate AI Service Unveiled by Acurai Inc.

Acurai Inc. Announces a Revolutionary Breakthrough, the World's First 100% Accurate, Hallucination-Free, Chatbot Service

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2024 / Today marks a monumental day in the world of artificial intelligence as Acurai Inc. unveils its flagship service, Acurai, the world's first AI service demonstrated to be 100% accurate and completely free of hallucinations. This groundbreaking achievement is now accessible to developers worldwide through a straightforward REST API, enabling the creation of flawless, RAG-based chatbots.

100% Accurate AI is Finally Here

Acurai's innovative technology has revolutionized the AI industry by delivering error-free outputs, a feat confirmed using the independent third-party dataset, RAGTruth. This technology has successfully eradicated all hallucinations in both GPT 4 and GPT 3.5 Turbo models in the RAGTruth Corpus. Further validation is currently underway with three additional datasets: HaluEval QA, Truthful QA, and Pop QA, reinforcing the robustness and reliability of Acurai's service.

Developers seeking dependable accuracy in their AI applications need look no further. Acurai is allowing developers to test the impeccable accuracy of Acurai using their own data via Acurai's RAGFix API. This initiative is part of Acurai's bold challenge to the developer community: "Send us your hallucinations." Acurai promises a 100% accurate response where other large language models (LLMs) have faltered.

To foster a deeper understanding of AI mechanisms and enhance transparency, Acurai has released a video demonstrating the actual cause of hallucinations, and detailing the solution to eliminating them completely. This video, "100% Accurate AI is Finally Here," is a valuable resource for developers and researchers alike. The video includes numerous demonstrations that researchers can replicate to verify that the actual cause of hallucinations has truly been discovered.

"Eliminating hallucinations seemed to be impossible because the industry had been looking in the wrong places to solve them," said Michael Wood, CEO of Acurai Inc. "Our video demonstrates the true cause of hallucinations, a cause that is entirely different than what the industry has believed."

Now that the actual cause of hallucinations has finally been discovered, so too has the solution for eliminating them. Acurai Inc. invites the development and research community to validate Acurai's 100% accuracy not only on third-party RAG datasets, but also on the hallucinations that have prevented their projects from moving into production.

Developers can finally create reliable, production-ready chatbots simply by adding a single API call to their RAG pipeline. Acurai's groundbreaking innovation has indelibly transformed the landscape of artificial intelligence.

Contact Information

Michael Wood

CEO

mwood@acur.ai

800-949-8049

