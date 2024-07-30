AbsenceSoft Launches Community to Connect and Empower HR Professionals

Interactive, educational space designed to foster collaboration among leave and accommodations professionals

GOLDEN, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2024 / AbsenceSoft , the leading SaaS platform for leave of absence and accommodations management, is thrilled to announce the launch of the AbsenceSoft Community. This new network, currently available only to AbsenceSoft customers, empowers HR professionals to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of workplace transitions, with a particular focus on leave and accommodations. With over 300 members and continually expanding, it offers a supportive environment for ongoing education, meaningful connections, and collaborative problem-solving.

Each year, states introduce new leave laws, companies develop additional leave benefits, and the number of accommodations and leave requests continues to rise. In fact, an AbsenceSoft survey revealed that 62% of respondents reported an increase in leave requests in 2023 compared to the previous year, while 75% noted a rise in accommodation requests.

AbsenceSoft created its customer community to help HR professionals navigate this complex landscape by providing essential tools, knowledge, and resources for managing leave and accommodations programs. Through dynamic discussions, expert-led webinars, and interactive training sessions, members can enhance their expertise and refine their skills to effectively meet the needs of today's workforce.

"Leave and accommodations management is full of nuance and complexity, and our experience shows that collaboration improves outcomes for our clients and their employees," said Kelly Wells, Chief Customer Officer at AbsenceSoft. "From its beginning, AbsenceSoft has placed a premium on outstanding customer support, a commitment we're reinforcing with the launch of our customer community. Our customers bring a wealth of expertise, and our goal is to empower them with a dedicated platform for exchanging insights and best practices."

Members of the AbsenceSoft Community, representing over 20 industries, benefit from a supportive network of peers eager to share ideas, exchange perspectives, and collaborate on solutions to today's workplace challenges.

"The AbsenceSoft Community forum is a dynamic space for problem-solving, where I can ask questions or listen in on others, harnessing collective expertise," said Justin Gagnon, Leave of Absence Administrator at Barnes Group Inc. "The community events are engaging and interactive, all made possible by the dedicated AbsenceSoft staff who ensure the community shines."

Additionally, members gain exclusive access to the latest tools and resources, from innovative software solutions to comprehensive educational materials. These resources are continually updated to ensure members remain well-informed about the latest industry trends, regulatory changes, and technological advancements.

"Connecting with other AbsenceSoft users is an invaluable asset for managing leave and accommodation cases. Having a centralized hub for forums, events, education, and training saves me significant time and effort by eliminating the need to search multiple sources for information," said Elle Emerson, Senior HR Data Strategist at WaFd Bank. "The AbsenceSoft Community is an incredible benefit and has quickly become my go-to resource for support and collaboration with industry peers."

To explore what sets the AbsenceSoft approach apart, please visit: https://absencesoft.com/our-approach/

About AbsenceSoft

AbsenceSoft is a leading provider of leave and accommodations management SaaS solutions. We deliver scalable, easy-to-use, and configurable software to easily and efficiently manage 190+ statutory policies like FMLA, ADA, and PWFA. Our software streamlines and automates leave and accommodations processes, ensuring compliance with federal and state regulations while elevating the employee experience. Built by leave professionals, for leave professionals, AbsenceSoft is trusted by employers across industries, Third Party Administrators (TPAs), and Professional Employee Organizations (PEOs) to manage over five million lives. We are widely recognized for our top-tier customer service and robust customer community engagement. Learn more at absencesoft.com or follow the company on LinkedIn .

