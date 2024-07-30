Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2024) - ADIA Nutrition (OTC Pink: ADIA), an innovative player in the nutrition and supplement industry, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Cement Factory Nutrition, a dynamic health and wellness company. This collaboration marks a significant step for ADIA Nutrition as it continues to diversify and enhance its product offerings and portfolio.

Jeff Sciullo, formerly known as Elias from WWE and part owner of Cement Factory Nutrition, expressed his excitement about the partnership: "We are proud to join forces with ADIA Nutrition. Our team at Cement Factory Nutrition is committed to delivering innovative products that cater to the unique needs of our customers. By partnering with ADIA, we can leverage their expertise and resources to create exceptional nutritional solutions."





Sciullo's partners and founders at Cement Factory Nutrition include:

AJ Sims: A professional bodybuilder and coach, Sims brings a wealth of experience to the table. His dedication to health and fitness aligns perfectly with our vision.

Tomislav Marjanovic: CEO and co-founder of Cement Factory Nutrition and owner of Aspire Rejuvenation Clinic. Marjanovic understands the importance of holistic wellness. His expertise will contribute significantly to our joint efforts.

ADIA Nutrition's investment in this partnership will be in the form of Series C Preferred Shares. Larry Powalisz, CEO of ADIA Nutrition, expressed his satisfaction with the arrangement: "We appreciate Jeff Sciullo and his partners' faith in ADIA Nutrition. Their decision to receive shares of our company rather than cash demonstrates their confidence in our growth potential. We look forward to a successful collaboration."

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. is a publicly traded company (OTC Pink: ADIA) dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare and supplementation. With a focus on innovation and quality, the company has established two key divisions: a supplement division providing premium, organic supplements, and a medical division specializing in Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (aHSCT) treatments for Multiple Sclerosis (MS). Through these divisions, Adia Nutrition Inc. is committed to empowering individuals to live their best lives by addressing both nutritional needs and groundbreaking medical treatments.

Website: www.adianutrition.com

Website: adia-med.com

Website: biolete.com

Website: cementfactory.com

Twitter (X): @ADIA_Nutrition

adia-med.com

