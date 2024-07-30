The auction concluded with an average price of €0. 056 ($0. 065)/kWh for the PV technology. The Croatian Energy Market Operator (HROTE) has announced the final results of the renewable energy auction it launched in April. The procurement exercise was the second round of auctions since Croatia introduced market premiums to support renewable energy projects in mid-2020. It was open to PV, wind and hydropower projects and was expected to allocate 607 MW of capacity. The HROTE allocated 413. 5 MW of PV capacity and 4. 5 MW of hydropower capacity in the procurement exercise, with no wind power project ...

