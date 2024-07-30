Moonpig Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 30
30 July 2024
Moonpig Group plc (the "Company")
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF
PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
On 26 July 2024 the Company made awards to employees under the Moonpig Savings-Related Share Option Plan (the "Plan"). Options were granted over the Company's shares at an option price of £1.50 per share. Three- year savings contracts will commence on 1 October 2024. The following Director received an award under the Plan.
The relevant notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Moonpig Group plc
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF
PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Andy MacKinnon
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Executive Director/PDMR
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Moonpig Group plc
b)
LEI
213800VAYO5KCAXZHK83
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each
Identification code
ISIN: GB00BMT9K014
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of options under the Moonpig Savings-Related Share Option Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£1.50
12,366
d)
Aggregated information
N/A
- Aggregated volume
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
26 July 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside of a trading venue
Jayne Powell
Company Secretary
company-secretary@moonpig.com