Dienstag, 30.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Moonpig Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 30

30 July 2024

Moonpig Group plc (the "Company")

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF

PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

On 26 July 2024 the Company made awards to employees under the Moonpig Savings-Related Share Option Plan (the "Plan"). Options were granted over the Company's shares at an option price of £1.50 per share. Three- year savings contracts will commence on 1 October 2024. The following Director received an award under the Plan.

The relevant notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Moonpig Group plc

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF

PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Andy MacKinnon

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Director/PDMR

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Moonpig Group plc

b)

LEI

213800VAYO5KCAXZHK83

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each

Identification code

ISIN: GB00BMT9K014

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of options under the Moonpig Savings-Related Share Option Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.50

12,366

d)

Aggregated information

N/A

- Aggregated volume

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

26 July 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside of a trading venue

Jayne Powell

Company Secretary

company-secretary@moonpig.com


