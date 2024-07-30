Moonpig Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 30

30 July 2024

Moonpig Group plc (the "Company")

On 26 July 2024 the Company made awards to employees under the Moonpig Savings-Related Share Option Plan (the "Plan"). Options were granted over the Company's shares at an option price of £1.50 per share. Three- year savings contracts will commence on 1 October 2024. The following Director received an award under the Plan.

The relevant notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Moonpig Group plc

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Andy MacKinnon 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Director/PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Moonpig Group plc b) LEI 213800VAYO5KCAXZHK83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each Identification code ISIN: GB00BMT9K014 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options under the Moonpig Savings-Related Share Option Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.50 12,366 d) Aggregated information N/A - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the transaction 26 July 2024 f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue

Jayne Powell

Company Secretary