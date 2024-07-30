Sustainable Beauty and Skincare Market will Expand USD 326.8 Billion to 2031- Says Latest InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. Survey

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Sustainable Beauty and Skincare Market'- By Type (Organic Beauty Products, Natural Skincare Products, Vegan Beauty Products, Cruelty-Free Cosmetics, Clean Beauty Products), By Application (Facial Care, Hair Care, Body Care, Makeup and Cosmetics, Fragrances) By Distribution Channel (Online Retail, Brick-and-Mortar Stores, Specialty, Beauty Stores, Health and Wellness Retailers, Direct Sales), Region, Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031."
The Sustainable Beauty and Skincare Market is valued at US$ 176.6 Bn in 2023, and estimated to reach over USD 326.8 Bn by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.26% during the forecast period.
The clean beauty movement places the highest premium on sustainability, safety, and transparency in the skincare industry. People can take better care of their physical appearance and have a smaller environmental impact when they appreciate clean beauty. Everyone may contribute to the sustainable beauty revolution in the future, which promises to be a fascinating time of inventions and improvements.
The need for sustainable beauty products is being driven by the concerns of younger generations, including in relation to environmental and ethical issues. For instance, In July 2024, the investigation of nanotechnology for developing cosmetics using plant and animal byproducts emerged as a high-tech approach to sustainable beauty. Nanocarriers enhance bioavailability and efficacy by allowing greater penetration and controlled release of bioactive substances.
Utilizing byproducts reduces waste and promotes a circular economy, thereby lessening the environmental impact of the cosmetics industry. Additionally, these materials, sourced naturally, can be more affordable than synthetic equivalents. Natural-source nanocarriers have a lower potential for negative side effects, making them safer and more biocompatible for skin applications. To fully optimize strategies for sustainable, naturally derived cosmetic raw materials, collaboration is both advantageous and necessary.
List of Prominent Players in the Sustainable Beauty and Skincare Market:
- 100% Pure
- Acure Organics
- Amway Corporation
- Arbonne International
- Avalon Natural Products, Inc. (US)
- Aveda
- Avon
- Beauty with Cruelty
- Billy Jealousy, LLC
- Burt's Bees
- Caudalie
- Clean Cosmetics
- Coty Inc.
- Dr. Hauschka
- e.l.f. Cosmetics, Inc. (US)
- Elf Cosmetic Company
- Eminence Organic Skin Care
- Ere Perez
- Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
- Groupe Rocher
- Hera Beauty Ltd.
- Herbivore Botanicals
- Herrco Cosmetics
- Honest Co.
- Ilia Beauty
- INIKA Organic (Australia)
- Josie Maran Cosmetics
- Juice Beauty
- Kendo Holdings, Inc. (US),
- Kjaer Weis
- Kosé Corporation (Japan)
- Live Clean
- L'Occitane Group
- L'Oreal S.A.
- Lush Cosmetics
- LVMH Group
- MuLondon
- Natura & Co.
- Odacité Skincare
- Pacifica Beauty
- Pai Skincare
- PHB Ethical Beauty Ltd (UK)
- Plum Goodness (India)
- Purity Cosmetics
- RMS Beauty
- Seraphine Botanicals
- Shiseido Company Limited
- Sukin Skincare
- Tata Harper Skincare
- The Body Shop
- The Clorox Company
- The Estee Lauder Companies
- The Honest Company, Inc.
- True Botanicals
- Unilever plc.
- Urban Decay
- W3LL PEOPLE
- Weleda AG
- Yes To, Inc.
- Yves Rocher
- Zuii Organic
- Other Prominent Players
Sustainable Beauty and Skincare Market Report Scope:
Report Attribute
Specifications
Market Size Value In 2023
USD 176.6 Bn
Revenue Forecast In 2031
USD 326.8 Bn
Growth Rate CAGR
CAGR of 8.26% from 2024 to 2031
Quantitative Units
Representation of revenue in US$ Bn and CAGR from 2024 to 2031
Historic Year
2019 to 2023
Forecast Year
2024-2031
Report Coverage
The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends
Segments Covered
By Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel.
Regional Scope
North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa
Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
There is a growing preference for products that are cruelty-free, vegan, and ethically sourced, reflecting a broader trend towards ethical consumerism. The demand for sustainable packaging solutions, such as recyclable, biodegradable, and reusable materials, is driving innovation in the beauty industry. Advances in green chemistry enable the development of eco-friendly formulations and manufacturing processes that minimize environmental impact. The expanding market for premium and niche beauty products, including organic and natural options, is driving overall growth in the sustainable beauty sector.
Challenges:
Natural and organic ingredients can be less stable than synthetic ones, posing challenges in ensuring a product's shelf life and effectiveness. Educating consumers about the benefits and importance of sustainable beauty products is crucial but challenging. Misunderstandings and lack of awareness can affect consumer adoption.
Regional Trends:
North America holds the largest share of the sustainable beauty and skincare market. The region is a hub for innovation in sustainable beauty, with significant advancements in nanotechnology, green chemistry, and eco-friendly packaging. Consumers in North America are increasingly seeking transparency in product ingredients and ethical practices. Brands that offer cruelty-free, vegan, and sustainably sourced products are particularly popular. However, Asia Pacific is experiencing rapid growth in the sustainable beauty sector. Rising disposable incomes and increasing awareness of environmental issues are contributing factors.
Recent Developments:
- In Jan 2024, Ilia's Beauty, launched two highly popular products, The Cleanse Soft Foaming Cleanser and the highly sought-after Bright Start Activated Eye Cream, which has sold out three times since its inception. According to Sasha Plavsic, the brand's founder, the company continues to push the boundaries in the skincare area with practical and effective products.
- In Dec 2023, Burt's Bees presented three important research abstracts at the Integrative Dermatology Symposium 2023 that highlight the efficacy of natural component product formulations in the skin care industry. The abstracts looked at various topical solutions that incorporate botanical elements like organic plant oils and the brand's distinguishing beeswax. They also included data on the products' ability to reduce age spots, keep the lip microbiome healthy, and balance the skin barrier for people with sensitive skin.
Segmentation of Sustainable Beauty and Skincare Market,
Global Sustainable Beauty and Skincare Market -By Type
- Organic Beauty Products
- Natural Skincare Products
- Vegan Beauty Products
- Cruelty-Free Cosmetics
- Clean Beauty Products
Global Sustainable Beauty and Skincare Market - By Application
- Facial Care
- Hair Care
- Body Care
- Makeup and Cosmetics
- Fragrances
Global Sustainable Beauty and Skincare Market - By Distribution Channel
- Online Retail
- Brick-and-Mortar Stores
- Specialty Beauty Stores
- Health and Wellness Retailers
- Direct Sales
Global Sustainable Beauty and Skincare Market - By Region
North America-
- The US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe-
- Germany
- The UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of the Middle East and Africa
Why should buy this report:
- To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for global Sustainable Beauty and Skincare market
- To receive industry overview and future trends of global Sustainable Beauty and Skincare market
- To analyze the Sustainable Beauty and Skincare market drivers and challenges
- To get information on the Sustainable Beauty and Skincare market size value (US$ Mn) forecast till 2031
- Major Investments, Mergers & Acquisition in global Sustainable Beauty and Skincare industry
