Mirame Fine Art: MÍRAME Fine Art Presents Christian Porras: 'Cotidiano Entorno' Exhibition Opens August 3rd in Cartago

Christian Porras, a Guanacaste-based artist renowned for his abstract Costa Rican landscape paintings, will open his solo exhibition, "Cotidiano Entorno," at the respected Casa de la Ciudad de Cartago on August 3rd. This exhibition, proudly represented by MÍRAME Fine Art, will be on display until September 6th, 2024.

SAN JOSÉ, COSTA RICA / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2024 / MÍRAME Fine Art, the premier online Costa Rican art gallery, is dedicated to promoting the nation's finest artists, including Christian Porras. By showcasing Costa Rica's rich cultural heritage, MÍRAME Fine Art connects artists with art lovers worldwide.

Christian Porras, La Poza

Acrylic on Canvas

A New Artistic Vision Comes to Light

"Cotidiano Entorno" offers a unique opportunity to experience Porras' distinctive abstract style, which captures the essence of Costa Rican landscapes and seascapes. The Costa Rican exhibition will feature 20 pieces from collections created between 2022 and 2024, including medium and small format works in acrylic on canvas, wood, and oil ink on PVC.

A Fusion of Art, Music, and Landscape

Deeply rooted in the cultural heritage of Costa Rica, particularly his home region of Guanacaste, Porras' work is a fusion of visual art and music. He translates his lyrics into a visual language, exploring the landscape as a stage where humans mirror their environment, sharing similarities in form, color, and texture. His abstract style blends bold, block colors with ovoid brushstrokes, creating a fusion of natural elements and human figures.

This artistic approach underscores the theme that "we are what we live and where we live," exploring the link between habitat and culture, with a nod to ecological impact. His use of curved lines and geometric forms generates movement and compositional order, reflecting both the organic nature of the landscape and his musical sensibility.

Describing his creative process, Porras states, "My themes come from the visual environment; the landscape as a stage, resting on the horizon. Sometimes a protagonist appears, reflecting the daily life of the common person in a Latin American context."

A standout piece in the exhibition, "La Poza," exemplifies Porras' distinctive style with a compelling depiction of a man seated on a rock, gazing at a majestic waterfall cascading through foliage.

A Significant Artistic Presence

Porras' contributions to the Costa Rican art scene are widely recognized. His work has been exhibited at notable venues including the Museo de Guanacaste in Liberia and the Festival Nacional de las Artes 2021 in Puntarenas.

Experience Porras' Art at MÍRAME Fine Art

MÍRAME Fine Art is proud to represent Christian Porras.

Explore Porras' abstract Costa Rican landscape paintings and buy Costa Rican art online at MÍRAME Fine Art. The website features cutting-edge augmented reality, allowing you to visualize selected Porras paintings on your walls from anywhere in the world.

Exhibition Information:

Christian Porras, Cotidiano Entorno

Casa de la Ciudad de Cartago

August 3-September 6, 2024

Opening reception: August 3, 2:30 p.m.

Contact Information

Belinda Seppings

Co-Founder

belinda@miramefineart.com

+447821591397

