vCom Solutions: vCom Delivers Unprecedented Access to Channel Partners With New Portal

New portal empowers trusted partners, advisors and franchise owners to quickly gain visibility into their customers' IT environment and spend for proactive management

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2024 / vCom Solutions, a leader in delivering software and managed services across the full technology lifecycle from source to pay, today announced a new revolutionary partner portal specifically designed to help partners and their customers improve efficiency and make informed decisions about IT spend and operations. The new white-label-ready partner portal gives IT advisors a single pane of glass that provides visibility and control over their customers' entire IT environments.

The vCom partner portal provides channel partners direct access to customers' instance of vCom's award-winning IT spend management platform, vManager, so they can help customers source services and manage contracts, orders, assets and tickets. Partners gain easy access to customers' standardized invoices and comprehensive analytics. Partners have everything they need to support, manage, and optimize multiple clients from one central location without delays.

"We're excited to give partners unprecedented access to their customers' IT environments and IT spend, both in order to support their customers more effectively and gain visibility," says Sameer Hilal, chief operating officer at vCom. "It enables them to better support their clients, providing them a central place to manage contracts, activities, assets, invoices, and so much more."

Partners gain access to a unique partner portal featuring four primary views:

A Home page which offers a comprehensive view of individual customer information and activities, including orders, tickets, inventory, price requests, and more. It also displays details such as contacts, locations, vCom team assignments, and agency associations.

iManager that serves as a dashboard, consolidating all activity assigned to a partner across accounts. Orders, billing cases, CRM cases, repair cases, EMIT cases, and IT cases with relevant details and smart grid functionalities across all customers can be viewed here.

A Reports section that houses a Commission Report with information such as services, billed amounts, margins, and commissions historical data for up to 12 months. There is also an Invoices section which allows partners to view PDF invoices for billed software and managed services.

An Admin page that provides access to partnership account details, branding options for client vManager logins, and user management capabilities. Administrative users can add and manage access to the portal, including agents.

Partners that want to experience the future of technology and telecommunications management are encouraged to join vCom's Partner and Franchise Program and leverage the portal to transform the way they manage and monetize their IT services. For more information, please contact the vCom Channel Sales Team at sales@vcomsolutions.com.

vCom is a leading technology spend and lifecycle management provider for midsize companies. Leveraging over two decades of expertise, vCom has the best and most complete solution that makes it possible for IT and Finance teams to source, manage and pay for their technology in one place so they can lower the cost of doing business and take advantage of new opportunities. Advanced software and managed services give clarity and save teams time, money, and effort so they can achieve more by doing and spending less. For more information on vCom, visit vcomsolutions.com, or connect with us on LinkedIn and X.

