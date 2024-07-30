Vensure Employer Solutions Acquires Tandem HR

Illinois-Based Company Marks Vensure's 79th Acquisition

Vensure Employer Solutions (Vensure), a leading provider of HR/HCM technology, managed services and global business process outsourcing, today announced its acquisition of Westchester, IL-based Tandem HR, a full-service outsourced HR company offering Professional Employer Organization (PEO) solutions and brokerage services. Tandem HR is Vensure's 79th acquisition in six years, and one of its largest in the PEO space.

Founded in 1998, Tandem HR has achieved its highest growth since 2018, when the company began expanding with additional Midwest locations. In December 2020, Shore Capital Partners invested in Tandem HR and assisted with several PEO acquisitions. Tandem HR currently services more than 20,000 worksite employees nationally with human resources, benefits, payroll and risk management needs. The addition of these capabilities will further enhance Vensure's capacity to serve small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) with industry-leading HR software and services.

"We're thrilled to welcome Tandem HR into Vensure's wide array of brands," said Alex Campos, CEO of Vensure Employer Solutions. "Their growth mentality matches our own, built on exceptional client service, leading-edge technology, and a focus on small and medium-sized business success through a complete portfolio of services that lets business owners focus on what they do best."

"This partnership is a strong fit for our clients," said Tara Conger, CEO of Tandem HR. "Vensure truly understands our operations, and we share their vision for the future. By leveraging their extensive scale and advanced technology resources, we will better deliver on our mission of helping clients take care of the talent they need to achieve their desired business outcomes."

"This is an exciting time in the employer services space," said Ryan Kelley, a Founding Partner of Shore Capital Partners. "The ability to provide comprehensive services for the modern workforce creates significant opportunities to compete in a dynamic labor market. Joining the Vensure family will enable Tandem HR to create even more opportunities for their clients."

About Vensure Employer Solutions

Vensure Employer Solutions is the largest privately held organization in the HR technology and service sector, providing a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, including HR/HCM technology, managed services, and global business process outsourcing (BPO). The company and its service providers collectively serve over 141,000 businesses and process over $159B in annual payroll. As a "One Employer Solution" headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Vensure helps thousands of businesses streamline and grow their operations with custom strategies that benefit both employers and employees. Find out more by visiting vensure.com.

About Tandem HR

Tandem HR is a full-service HR company offering outsourced HR Professional Employer Organization solutions and brokerage services to businesses of all sizes. As the largest privately held PEO in the Midwest and Chicago, with offices nationwide, Tandem HR delivers high-touch HR solutions designed to enhance productivity and drive business growth. Find out more by visiting tandemhr.com.

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, is an investor in lower middle market companies in the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services, Industrial, and Real Estate Industries. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant potential to grow through industry consolidation and organic growth to generate value for shareholders. Shore has over $7 billion of assets under management and in additional investment platforms to which it provides business and operational consulting services. For more information, visit shorecp.com.

