Tommy John Onboards as Presenting Sponsor of Dave Portnoy's 2nd Annual One Bite Pizza Festival Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at Randall's Island, New York

The Renowned Underwear Brand Will Bring Comfort and Style to New York's Leading Food Festival Featuring 35 of the World's Greatest Pizzerias

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2024 / Tommy John is pleased to announce that it will be the presenting partner of Dave Portnoy's One Bite Pizza Festival. Bringing together the very best pizzerias in the country, the second annual pizza festival returns to New York this fall, taking place for 10,000 fans and pizza lovers on Sept. 14. As a key sponsor, Tommy John will be integrating exciting activations including a Human Claw Machine so that guests have a chance to claim their very own Tommy John apparel.

Tommy John is the maker of the most comfortable underwear ever made. Through the use of premium fabrics, innovative fit and problem-solving functionality, Tommy John has become the underwear of choice for top professional athletes and hosts within the Barstool network.

As the presenting partner of One Bite Pizza festival, Tommy John will activate onsite to get its products in hands in the most fun and unique way possible, with the Tommy John Human Claw Machine. Fans will be able to strap in and get lowered into a prize pool filled with Tommy John merch, ticket upgrades, gift cards, One Bite Pizza Festival merch, and so much more.

"Tommy John is thrilled to be named the presenting partner of One Bite Pizza Fest," says Cheryl Abel-Hodges, CEO of Tommy John. "We love that Dave Portnoy is such a fan of the brand and are excited to participate in this iconic annual event. As we look to the back half of 2024 and beyond, Tommy John is eager to establish an even deeper connection with the growing Barstool community."

After a smash sell-out last year, the second annual One Bite Pizza Festival will expand to Manhattan's Randall's Island and welcome 10,000 pizza-loving fans. The festival will include two sessions, with Session 1 being held from 12-12:30 p.m. for VIP guests and opening up for general admission tickets from 12:30-4 p.m. ET. Session 2 will be held from 6-6:30 p.m. for VIP guests and from 6:30-10 p.m. ET for general admission Session 2 ticketholders. General Admission all-inclusive pizza tickets now starting at $179.99. There are available ticket options to upgrade to open bar and VIP experiences. Few tickets remain and can be purchased at www.onebitepizzafest.com.

About Tommy John: Tommy John is the undeniable MVP of your underwear drawer. Each product is made from proprietary fabrics that aren't just premium; they're a cut above. Silky, soft, and so luxurious, Tommy John is the most comfortable underwear ever made. Crafted for those who refuse to settle for less, Tommy John believes great days begin with great underwear. The brand is sold on Amazon, in retail locations across the country including Nordstrom and Dick's Sporting Goods, in Tommy John stores in Scottsdale Fashion Square in Scottsdale, Arizona, The Houston Galleria in Houston, Texas, The Mall at Green Hills in Nashville, Tennessee, Southlake Town Square just outside of Dallas, Texas, The Summit in Birmingham, Alabama, and Classen Curve in Oklahoma City, and online at tommyjohn.com.

ABOUT MEDIUM RARE:

Lauded events, experiential, and management company Medium Rare works at the intersection of Sports & Entertainment, partnering with well-known athletes and brands to create iconic media properties including Shaquille O'Neal's Fun House, Guy Fieri's Flavortown Tailgate, Daymond John's Black Entrepreneurs Day, Sports Illustrated The Party, Rob Gronkowski's Gronk Beach, and more. Creating and executing iconic IP and events that draw in millions of views and fans from around the world, Medium Rare also reaps industry accolades, recognized with six Webby Awards, Forbes 30 Under 30, Pollstar Next Gen, and Variety New Leaders. The group's world-class production is balanced by its growing management division, overseeing careers, tours, and partnership deals for some of the most celebrated artists and athletes, including Gordo (formerly DJ Carnage), DJ Diesel aka SHAQ, and Rob Gronkowski. For more info, visitwww.Medium-Rare.com.

