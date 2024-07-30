Endpoint Protection Platform (EPP) Market worth $29.0 billion by 2029- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Endpoint Protection Platform Market size is projected to grow from USD 17.4 billion in 2024 to USD 29.0 billion by 2029 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.7% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. By combining AI with machine learning, EPP solutions can dramatically improve threat management capability through proactive detection and response against emerging cyber threats. As businesses are under ever-increasing attacks and cyber-attacks become more frequent and complex, the demand for adaptive endpoint security solutions is on a rise. AI and ML technology empowers EPPs to analyze huge information in real-time, fast detection of potential security breaches, and management of threats before their escalation; therefore, it leads to increased adoption and expansion in the cybersecurity scenario.

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2018-2029 Base year considered 2023 Forecast period 2024-2029 Forecast units Value (USD Billion) Segments Covered Offering, Enforcement Point, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, And Region Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered Major vendors in the global Endpoint Protection Platform Market include Microsoft (US), CrowdStrike (US), Trend Micro (Japan), Palo Alto Networks (US), SentinelOne (US), Check Point (US), Broadcom (US), VMware (US), Fortinet (US), Tanium (US), Cisco (US), BlackBerry (Canada), ESET (Slovak Republic), Sophos (England), Bitdefender (Romania), WithSecure (Finland), Cybereason (US), WatchGuard (US), AhnLab (South Korea), Trellix (US), Absolute (US), CoSoSys (US), Webroot (US), Xcitium (US), ThreatLocker (US), and Deep Instinct (US).

Based on the offering, the platform accounts for the highest market size during the forecast period.

EPP platform segment comprises application control, web filtering, firewalls, next-generation antivirus (NGAV), and intrusion detection/prevention systems (IDPS) that collaborate to provide robust protection against a wide range of advanced cyber threats, driving the demand and adoption of platform-based EPP solutions. The integrated EPP platform combines prevention capabilities with EDR, vulnerability management, and threat intelligence that ensures proactive threat detection, quick reaction to evolving attacks, and effective vulnerability management across endpoints.

By deployment mode, on-premise accounts for the highest market size during the forecast period.

The on-premise deployment mode is estimated to hold the largest market share in the EPP market due to its tailored approach to cybersecurity, especially in regulated industries. By deploying EPP solutions on-premises, companies will have full control over their data and comply with strict government regulations pertaining to the sovereignty of sensitive information. Apart from this, on-premise deployment resolves issues related to internet connectivity and provides an uninterrupted protection mechanism in case the internet gets disconnected. It also facilitates direct integration with already existing legacy or third-party systems, allowing enterprises to integrate advanced technologies into their threat management architectures and minimize disruptions of operations. The IT staff also have direct control over systems for real-time changes of rules and policies, minimizing delays between malware detection and remediation or launching incident response measures. Companies like Trellix offer EPP solutions supporting legacy and modern operating systems inside an on-premise solid infrastructure.

By region, Asia Pacific will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

These growing cyber threats have led to the maximum growth in the EPP market in the Asia Pacific region. APAC was the most attacked region across the globe in 2022, accounting for nearly 31 percent of all cyber-attacks, where the prime targets were government agencies, industrial organizations, IT companies, and financial institutions. Increasing investment by enterprises in cybersecurity, due to a rise in the number of cyber threats, is encouraging endpoint security solution providers to expand. For example, in January 2024, ESET inaugurated a new APAC office in Singapore. The new office in Singapore will help ESET to better service APAC customers and partners. Additionally, in November 2023, Sequretek raised USD 8 million for the expansion of endpoint security solutions across India. This trend underlines the enormous demand and opportunities that exist in this region for EPP vendors.

Top Key Companies in Endpoint Protection Platform Market:

Microsoft (US), CrowdStrike (US), Trend Micro (Japan), Palo Alto Networks (US), SentinelOne (US), Check Point (US), Broadcom (US), VMware (US), Fortinet (US), Tanium (US), Cisco (US), BlackBerry (Canada), ESET (Slovak Republic), Sophos (England), Bitdefender (Romania), WithSecure (Finland), Cybereason (US), WatchGuard (US), AhnLab (South Korea), Trellix (US), Absolute (US), CoSoSys (US), Webroot (US), Xcitium (US), ThreatLocker (US), and Deep Instinct (US) are the key players and other players in the Endpoint Protection Platform Market.

