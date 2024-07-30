Automotive Semiconductor Market Surges to USD 82.82 Billion by 2031, Propelled by 5.83% CAGR - Verified Market Research®

The automotive semiconductor market is driven by the increasing demand for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), electric vehicles (EVs), and infotainment systems. Growing vehicle electrification and the integration of IoT technologies also propel market growth. However, restraints include high development costs, supply chain disruptions, and the complex regulatory environment. Additionally, the need for high reliability and safety standards poses challenges to semiconductor manufacturers.

LEWES, Del., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Automotive Semiconductor Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.83% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 54.85 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 82.82 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=6638

Browse in-depth TOC on "Global Automotive Semiconductor Market"

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Scope Of The Report

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2021-2031 BASE YEAR 2024 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2031 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2021-2023 UNIT Value (USD Billion) KEY COMPANIES PROFILED Infineon Technologies AG, Texas Instruments Incorporated, NXP Semiconductors NV, Renesas Electronics Corporation, STMicroelectronics NV, ON Semiconductor Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Analog Devices,Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Microchip Technology Inc. SEGMENTS COVERED By Product

By Vehicle Type

By Geography CUSTOMIZATION SCOPE Free report customization (equivalent to up to 4 analysts' working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.

Automotive Semiconductor Market Overview

ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles: The automotive semiconductor market is expanding rapidly as a result of the increasing demand for autonomous vehicles and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). The demand for advanced semiconductors that can process vast quantities of data in real time is increasing as OEMs strive to achieve higher levels of vehicle automation. This trend not only increases semiconductor sales but also fosters innovation, thereby providing businesses with new opportunities to provide cutting-edge technology.

Electrification of Vehicles: Electrification is having a substantial impact on the automotive semiconductor market, as it is revolutionizing the automotive industry. High-performance semiconductors are required for battery management, power electronics, and motor controllers due to the significant increase in the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). This transition expedites the consumption of semiconductors, allowing manufacturers to capitalize on the increasing demand for electronic components that are both reliable and efficient.

Integration of IoT: The automotive semiconductor market is propelled forward by the integration of Internet of Things (IoT) technology into vehicles, which improves connectivity. In order to facilitate features such as real-time diagnostics, predictive maintenance, and improved infotainment systems, contemporary vehicles necessitate sophisticated sensors, processors, and communication devices. This growing dependence on the Internet of Things (IoT) fuels market expansion by increasing the demand for semiconductors.

To Purchase a Comprehensive Report Analysis: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=6638

High Development Costs: The automotive semiconductor industry faces substantial obstacles due to its exorbitant development and production expenses. State-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, substantial R&D investment, and rigorous quality control processes are all necessary for the development of advanced semiconductors. These financial obstacles can impede the entry of lesser companies into the market and impede innovation, thereby impacting the overall growth of the market.

Supply Chain Disruptions: The automotive semiconductor market is significantly affected by supply chain disruptions, which are further exacerbated by global events like the COVID-19 pandemic. Production delays and increased costs are the result of logistical challenges and raw material shortages. Automotive manufacturers may experience substantial setbacks as a result of these disruptions, which can impede their capacity to satisfy consumer demand and impede market expansion.

Regulatory Challenges: The automotive semiconductor market is subject to rigorous regulatory requirements that are designed to guarantee reliability and safety. Creating obstacles for semiconductor manufacturers, compliance with diverse and evolving global standards necessitates a substantial investment of time and resources. These regulatory challenges can affect market dynamics and profitability by delaying product launches and increasing operational costs.

Geographic Dominance:

The Asia-Pacific region is the dominant geographical region in the automotive semiconductor market, predominantly due to the presence of prominent semiconductor manufacturers and robust automotive production in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea. North America and Europe also maintain substantial market shares, which are attributed to their early adoption of sophisticated technologies and robust R&D capabilities. These regions' market positions are further strengthened by the government's support for innovation and the established automotive industries.

Automotive Semiconductor Market Key Players Shaping the Future

Major players, including Infineon Technologies AG, Texas Instruments Incorporated, NXP Semiconductors NV, Renesas Electronics Corporation, STMicroelectronics NV, ON Semiconductor Corporation. and more, play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Automotive Semiconductor Market. Financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis provide valuable insights into the industry's key players.

Automotive Semiconductor Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Automotive Semiconductor Market into Product, Vehicle Type, And Geography.

To get market data, market insights, and a comprehensive analysis of the Global Automotive Semiconductor Market, please Contact Verified Market Research®.

Automotive Semiconductor Market, by Product Analogue Mixed Signal Semiconductors Logic

Automotive Semiconductor Market, by Vehicle Type Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicles Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Automotive Semiconductor Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Global Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Size By Type (Direct TPMS, Indirect TPMS), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Market Size By Application (Light-Duty Vehicles, & Heavy-Duty Vehicles), By Type of Vehicle (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), By Type Of Converter (Three-Way Catalytic Converters (TWC), Diesel Oxidation Catalysts (DOC)), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Automotive Filters Market Size By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, & Commercial Vehicle), Type of Filters (Air Filters, Oil Filters, Fuel Filter, & Cabin Air Filter), Vehicle Age (New Vehicle, & Aftermarket), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Automotive Fuse Market Size By Fuse Type (Blade, Glass Tube), By Application (Auxiliary Fuse, Engine Fuse), By Voltage (12 And 24 V, 24-48 V), By Geography, And Forecast

Top 7 Semiconductor And Circuit Companies consolidating 'new age' technologies

Visualize Automotive Semiconductor Market using Verified Market Intelligence :-

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® stands at the forefront as a global leader in Research and Consulting, offering unparalleled analytical research solutions that empower organizations with the insights needed for critical business decisions. Celebrating 10+ years of service, VMR has been instrumental in providing founders and companies with precise, up-to-date research data.

With a team of 500+ Analysts and subject matter experts, VMR leverages internationally recognized research methodologies for data collection and analyses, covering over 15,000 high impact and niche markets. This robust team ensures data integrity and offers insights that are both informative and actionable, tailored to the strategic needs of businesses across various industries.

VMR's domain expertise is recognized across 14 key industries, including Semiconductor & Electronics, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Energy, Technology, Automobiles, Defense, Mining, Manufacturing, Retail, and Agriculture & Food. In-depth market analysis cover over 52 countries, with advanced data collection methods and sophisticated research techniques being utilized. This approach allows for actionable insights to be furnished by seasoned analysts, equipping clients with the essential knowledge necessary for critical revenue decisions across these varied and vital industries.

Verified Market Research® is also a member of ESOMAR, an organization renowned for setting the benchmark in ethical and professional standards in market research. This affiliation highlights VMR's dedication to conducting research with integrity and reliability, ensuring that the insights offered are not only valuable but also ethically sourced and respected worldwide.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2471651/GLOBAL_AUTOMOTIVE_SEMICONDUCTOR_MARKET.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2471652/Global_Automotive_Semiconductor_Forecast.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2015407/VMR_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/automotive-semiconductor-market-surges-to-usd-82-82-billion-by-2031--propelled-by-5-83-cagr---verified-market-research-302209814.html