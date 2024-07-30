Mage Data Recognized as a Champion in Test Data Management by Bloor

NEW YORK, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mage Data has been named a Champion in the Test Data Management (TDM) Market Update report by the independent research and analyst firm, Bloor Reserach. This recognition places Mage Data among the top solutions in the TDM market, standing shoulder to shoulder with other industry giants: IBM, Informatica, and Broadcom.



Mage Data specializes in providing innovative and robust Test Data Management solutions designed to meet Enterprise Customers' unique needs in today's fast-paced digital environment. This endorsement from Bloor reflects Mage Data's 20 years of commitment to innovation and excellence, and specifically the diverse Data Privacy and Security solutions delivered, affirm that Mage Data is a pioneer in the TDM landscape.

Bloor's research report recognizes that Data Discovery and Masking capabilities are vital to the Test Data Management space, noting that "Although neither data discovery nor data masking are TDM methods in and of themselves, they are still vitally important to the TDM space. Without them, both data subsetting and database virtualization leave your sensitive data unprotected and exposed during the testing process. This is dangerous, unnecessary, and falls foul of many, if not all, compliance mandates". Mage Data's Test Data Management solution with Database Subsetting, Sensitive Data Discovery, Static Data Masking and Blended Data Masking comprehensively safeguards your Test Data while optimizing your operations and minimizing risk.

Bloor believes Data Discovery and Masking capabilities should be offered by a vendor competently, where masking needs to retain referential integrity, subsets need to be representative of your production data, and sensitive data discovery needs to offer at least a few reasonably sophisticated discovery methods (column name matching alone is not sufficient). Mage Data's masking capabilities are designed to preserve referential integrity, meaning that relationships between data elements remain intact even after sensitive information has been masked. This is crucial for maintaining the usability of the data while protecting sensitive information. Database subsetting can be done as per specific conditions that meet business requirements. Mage Data offers advanced discovery techniques to identify sensitive data residing across the data landscape. This allows enterprises to identify sensitive data more effectively, enabling them to mask and protect this information throughout.

"Mage Data has been positioned as a 'Champion' in the Test Data Management (TDM) space, signifying our robust performance compared to competitors. This recognition underscores the effectiveness of our TDM solution and our ability to meet the evolving needs of enterprises," said Anil Bhat Chief Technology Officer Mage Data. "We are honored to be acknowledged alongside distinguished companies. Such accolades validate our advancements in Test Data Management innovation. With our latest release, Mage Data integrates AI into its processes, which aids in the intelligent selection and generation of test data complemented by an easy-to-use conversational User Interface.

"It is gratifying that Bloor Research identified Mage Data's combination of data discovery, masking, and subsetting as earnings their highest ranking of Champion," adds Dan Neault, a senior industry voiceand Board Advisor to Mage Data. "Mage Data's strategy has been decades in the making with its greatest fruition in releases over recent years. And so, ranking with the best in the industry like this, which we also hear from customers, is a wonderful accolade as Mage Data prepares for its next major release wave based on customer input and feedback."

Keeping market trends in mind, Bloor reports that the TDM space has continued to grow, and its demands have crystalized - especially around regulatory compliance. Mage Data has always championed the need to analyze the market movement and identify Enterprise needs proactively since its inception and foray into the Data Privacy and Security domain. Mage Data has responded to this need by continuously enhancing its capabilities. Evidenced by having expansive Data store support for Modern Cloud Platforms like Snowflake, Salesforce, Kafka etc. to riding the Generative AI wave and integrating value added capabilities into the Mage Data platform.

About Bloor

Bloor Research is one of Europe's leading IT research, analysis and consultancy organizations. Founded in 1989, Bloor is an independent research and analyst house focused on the idea that Evolution is Essential to business success and ultimately survival. For nearly 30 years we have enabled businesses to understand the potential offered by technology and choose the optimal solutions for their needs.

Bloor analysts and navigators combine their deep knowledge of technology with current trends and drivers in business to assess appropriate technologies and their suitability for businesses now and in the future. They also combine this knowledge and the information gained from interviews with customers and vendors to provide cross-the-industry views for our framework. Whether pushing for better standards in accessibility, removing the hype from Service Oriented Architectures or understanding the impact of the internet on commerce, Bloor has contributed opinions which have moved our clients' understanding forward.

About Mage Data

Mage Data is a leading solutions provider of data security and data privacy software for global enterprises. Built upon a patented and award-winning solution, the Mage platform enables organizations to stay on top of privacy regulations while ensuring security and privacy of data. Top Swiss banks, Fortune 10 organizations, Ivy League universities, and industry leaders in the financial and healthcare businesses protect their sensitive data with the Mage Data platform for Data Privacy and Security. Deploying industry-leading privacy enhancing technologies for securing data, Mage Data delivers robust data security while ensuring privacy of individuals.

Visit www.magedata.ai for more about Mage and the company's solutions.

Media Contact:

Deeksha Surya

3 Columbus Circle, 15th Floor New York, NY 10019

Telephone: +1 212 203 4365

Email: info@magedata.ai