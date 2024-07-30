URBX and Carter Intralogistics Announce Strategic Partnership

Exciting Partnership Announcement!

Carter Intralogistics becomes an authorized integrator of URBX's cutting-edge robotic automated storage and retrieval solutions for enhanced efficiency in various industries.

URBX and Carter Intralogistics are excited to announce a strategic partnership, designating Carter Intralogistics as an authorized integrator of URBX's state-of-the-art robotic solutions for high-density, high throughput goods-to-person automated storage and retrieval systems.

This partnership combines URBX's high density and high throughput robotic Goods-To-Person System, with Carter Intralogistics expertise in providing automation solutions and material handling across various sectors. This powerful synergy is poised to drive growth and success for both organizations.

Together, we will leverage our strengths to empower brands and retailers to transform their supply chains into a competitive advantage. This collaboration represents a significant milestone for both companies as we embark on a journey to revolutionize the material handling automation landscape. By combining our innovative technologies and expertise, we aim to disrupt the current state of the industry and set new standards through innovation that enhances efficiency, reliability, and performance

We are thrilled about the opportunity this partnership presents and eagerly anticipate a successful and prosperous future together. Stay tuned for updates on how this collaboration will improve our offerings and deliver even greater value to you, our esteemed customers. This partnership is just the beginning of an exciting journey, and we look forward to sharing our progress and innovations with you.

Thank you, Carter Intralogistics, for your ongoing support as we embark on this exciting journey together!

For more information regarding this partnership, please contact Rudi Lueg, Chief Commercial Officer URBX, at rudi@urbx.com or Isaac Tallino, Marketing Manager URBX, at isaac@urbx.com

Carter Intralogistics 7118 Geoffrey Way, Suite A Frederick, MD 21704

Carter Intralogistics Manufacturing 128 Coleman Boulevard Savannah, GA 31408

carterintralogistics.com | linkedin.com/company/carter-intralogistics/

General (301) 698 - 9660

Parts & Sale: (301) 698 - 9660

SOURCE: URBX

