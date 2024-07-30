Conformal Group Inc.: Conformal Group's AI Model for Community Management Achieves Unmatched Accuracy in Combating Online Toxicity

The adaptive model sets a new benchmark for AI performance in content moderation, strengthening and streamlining online community management.

Conformal Group announced today the launch of adaptive moderation technology designed to stamp out online toxicity and foster vibrant online communities. The artificial intelligence (AI)- powered tool streamlines moderation processes, significantly reducing human moderation workload while enhancing safety and community engagement. With early adopters totaling more than a million community members, Conformal Group has shown a reduction in moderator workload by up to 90%.

"Most content creators' source of income is their communities - and online hate is a direct threat to that," says Alexandra Zelenin, CEO of Conformal Group . We are working with social media platforms, online communities, and digital content creators to strengthen online communities by stopping harmful content and harassment in their tracks - in real-time - while reducing dependency on human moderators. Conformal Group is designed to minimize intrusion and maximize user engagement without interrupting users."

Conformal Group's AI-powered moderation model learns alongside the community, adapting to the unique language and norms of the spaces it is deployed in while catching the evasion tactics of those committed to toxic behavior. The model achieves industry-leading performance in identifying harmful content while outpacing existing technology in accuracy, deep context awareness, minimal computing costs, and extremely low latency. Quantifiable metrics include an F1 score of almost 0.96 and an AUPRC of over 0.98, with a mean scoring time of under 40 milliseconds. It also outperformed leading AI models during a third-party evaluation performed by OpenPipe , a leading company in fine-tuning and evaluating fine-tuned models.

"The pervasive toxicity online today affects not only users but also takes a toll on the content moderation teams who face burnout from an ever-growing load of psychologically harmful interactions," said Zelenin. "Complicating the problem, moderators face the challenge of balancing community needs to avoid excessive control with maintaining engagement and supporting the livelihoods of those dependent on these digital spaces. But platform growth often comes with an increase in harassment, especially targeting the most marginalized members of our online communities."

Conformal Group offers deep customization options and an intuitive interface, allowing community leaders to tailor their moderation settings with extraordinary precision to match the unique needs of their community. The context-aware, adaptive moderation solution deploys deep learning to align with each community's ethical standards and dynamic culture, including self-reflection and humor. It delivers real-time moderation 24/7, automates 90% of routine moderation tasks, and works in tandem with human moderators, freeing them up for meaningful community engagement. The platform's analytics tools help improve how creators and moderators engage and tailor their strategy to the community's needs.

Conformal Group was co-founded by Alexandra Zelenin and Dimitrii Belkin, who bring decades of combined experience in AI startups and community management. Zelenin previously co-founded Berkeley SkyDeck alum startup Intento, which raised over $11M, and a nonprofit organization working to publish educational content for the LGBTQ+ community.

Based in Seattle, Conformal Group was founded in 2024 to foster the growth of safe and vibrant online communities. Leveraging adaptive AI technology, Conformal Group's tools streamline moderation processes, significantly reducing workload while enhancing community engagement. With a team boasting decades of combined experience in AI startups and community management, Conformal Group delivers moderation solutions designed for seamless integration. Its technology and approach meet the diverse needs of large online platforms, ensuring a balanced, inclusive, and respectful digital environment for all users.

