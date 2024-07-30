Condor Capital Wealth Management Named Best Place to Work in NJ by NJBIZ for 2024

MARTINSVILLE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2024 / We are thrilled to announce that Condor Capital Wealth Management has been named one of the NJBIZ 2024 Best Places to Work in NJ in the "small company" category as part of the financial services industry. This marks another consecutive year that Condor Capital has had the honor of receiving this award.

Through a program that conducts confidential surveys of employees, NJBIZ gathers feedback on different employers to offer insights into the most well-liked workplaces in the state. This data is used to analyze various facets of each company, including but not limited to employee benefits, work-life balance, salary, and culture. These factors are all taken into consideration in generating a list of top-ranking employers.

"The excellence of our staff at Condor has made it possible for us to earn a place on this list since 2012," said President Michael Walliser. "It's crazy how time flies and how much growth we have seen with both the firm as well as our team, and I'm grateful for everyone's passion and commitment to cultivating a culture of positivity and support. We will continue striving toward providing our clients with the best of service."

Condor Capital Wealth Management is an employee-owned, SEC-registered investment advisor employing 26 professional and support staff. Condor has been located in Martinsville, NJ, for over 25 years and enjoys being part of and servicing the local community and out-of-state clients. For Condor, the client always comes first; fees are based only on portfolio size, not sales commissions or number of trades. As a true fiduciary, Condor always works in a client's best interest. Advisors take the time to identify clients' short- and long-term goals, risk tolerance, tax issues, and other concerns to construct a well-diversified portfolio and ensure clients always have a plan.

To learn more about Condor Capital Wealth Management and other awards and accolades, please visit https://www.condorcapital.com/ or call 732-356-7323.

