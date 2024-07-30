MTM, Inc.: MTM Establishes Third St. Louis-Area Office Downtown

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2024 / MTM, the largest privately held non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) broker in the nation and one of the St. Louis area's largest privately held companies, is excited to announce the opening of its new office in the vibrant Grove neighborhood of downtown St. Louis. This strategic move signifies MTM's commitment to fostering innovation, collaboration, and growth within the St. Louis community.





MTM's Office in the Grove





The new office space houses several departments including a customer service center, where 16 Customer Care Representatives began working on July 1. The first round of hiring saw an impressive 231 applicants, reflecting the strong interest and talent available in the area. Further hiring of Customer Care Representatives is planned in the coming months to support the continued expansion of MTM's St. Louis-based customer service operations. Additionally, several corporate support teams have dedicated workspace in the facility, including Marketing, Product Development, and Finance, as well as the VeyoRide driver onboarding team. The multifunctional downtown space will also serve as a central hub for MTM's innovative aging-in-place Wanda product as it continues to expand into new markets.

"This new office is a testament to our commitment to St. Louis and our dedication to expanding our reach and impact in the area," said Alaina Macia, President and CEO of MTM. "The St. Louis metro area has always been our home, but our employees have never had the privilege of working in the heart of the city. By establishing a presence in downtown St. Louis, we are able to attract a larger and more diverse pool of talent, especially those who rely on public transportation. This move not only supports our growth, but also enhances our ability to serve our Missouri-based clients and members more effectively."

The new downtown location is MTM's third workspace in the St. Louis area, complementing existing offices in Lake St. Louis and Chesterfield. This expansion allows the company to continue growing a diverse team and further integrate into the local community.

About MTM

MTM is the nation's most trusted and qualified partner for healthcare, transportation, and logistics solutions. Since 1995, MTM has managed NEMT for state and county governments, managed care organizations, health systems, and other programs involving transportation for the disabled, underserved, and elderly. Leveraging technology to streamline processes and improve the user experience for all stakeholders, MTM's wide spectrum of services help clients improve health outcomes, promote independence, reduce costs, and increase satisfaction. In 2009, MTM's leadership established MTM Transit, an affiliate that provides direct paratransit and fixed route transit services. Every year, MTM and MTM Transit collectively remove community barriers for 15 million people by providing more than 25 million trips in 36 states and the District of Columbia. MTM and MTM Transit are privately held, woman-owned business enterprises.

Contact Information

Ashley Wright

Senior Manager, Marketing

awright@mtminc.com

SOURCE: MTM, Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.