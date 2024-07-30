Boydell Bown Joins Intelvio as Vice President of Technology

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2024 / Intelvio, a healthcare training company backed by Eden Capital, announces the addition of Boydell Bown as VP of Technology. Mr. Bown will lead the technology department, ensuring alignment with the Company's strategic goals and overseeing all technology-related functions.

In his role, Mr. Bown will be responsible for the strategic planning process for the Company's technology and for overseeing tech operations and IT infrastructure for scale and security. Mr. Bown will manage the integration of new add-ons and unify the technology architecture. Additionally, Mr. Bown will handle hiring and training of team members, working to maintain a proficient and forward-looking technology staff.

Prior to joining Intelvio, Mr. Bown served as the Senior Director of Product Engineering at Penn Foster Group, where he managed multiple teams of software engineers and architects. At Penn Foster, he directed engineering teams on projects that supported thousands of learners, evaluated AI opportunities in software engineering, and drove cloud-based architectural implementations and CI/CD processes. Prior to his position at Penn Foster, Mr. Bown was the Senior Director of Software Engineering at Carrus, a leading Medical Ed-Tech company.

"Mr. Bown's extensive experience and strategic vision in technology leadership make him a critical addition to our team," said Brian Treu, Founder and CEO of Intelvio. "We are confident that his expertise will drive innovation and efficiency in our technology initiatives, furthering Intelvio's mission to deliver superior educational solutions."

Mr. Bown added, "I am excited to join Intelvio and leverage my experience to create forward-thinking solutions that align with Intelvio's strategic vision and help provide our customers with exceptional educational experiences."

About Intelvio

Intelvio is a tech-driven healthcare education company. Intelvio provides hands-on training and practical experience to aspiring phlebotomists, pharmacy and ECG technicians, and online training to mental health practitioners and coaches. Intelvio's training prepares graduates and healthcare professionals to meet the growing needs of the healthcare industry.

About Eden Capital

Founded in 2015, Eden Capital is a New York-based private equity firm that partners with founders and leaders of companies with strong growth prospects in technology, business services, and education. Eden invests in middle-market businesses and empowers them to gain market share, increase profits, expand geographic reach, and realize their full potential.

Investment advisory services offered through Eden Capital, a registered investment advisor.

