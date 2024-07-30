NEP Group, the leading media services and live events technology partner for content creators around the globe, announced today that Sandy Case has joined the company's Creative Technology Group division as SVP of Sport. Based in London, Case will spearhead and grow the company's global sports business, connecting the live events experts and solutions of Creative Technology Group with clients across the world. He will report to Graham Andrews, Global President for NEP Live Events and CEO of Creative Technology Group.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240730909502/en/

Sports executive Sandy Case, formerly CEO of iSportConnect, joins the global Creative Technology Group (CT) as SVP of Sport on 1 August 2024. Case will spearhead the company's global sports business, connecting CT's live events experts and solutions with clients across the world. (Photo: Business Wire)

Case is a dynamic and commercially minded leader, bringing a wealth of experience from diverse sectors including finance, retail, consulting and sport. He began his career at Morgan Stanley, where he led one of the European trading desks, honing his strategic and leadership skills in the world of finance. Transitioning from finance, he co-founded and successfully operated an independent retail business, before his passion for sports led him to collaborate with global brands including Nike, Channel 4, and the RFU to develop national grassroots sports programmes, driving large-scale initiatives and positively impacting local communities.

Prior to joining, Case served as the CEO of iSportConnect, the world's largest private network of sports executives, fostering relationships and driving growth within the B2B sports sector. His extensive experience in the sports industry and understanding of the evolving sports landscape and its complexities, combined with his strategic vision and leadership acumen, positions him perfectly to lead the Creative Technology Group sports division into its next phase of growth and innovation.

"We have a great sports business that goes back to the very start of the company. Our plan is now to build on what has been achieved and for this to become a truly global market sector for us," said Graham Andrews, Global President for NEP Live Events and CEO of Creative Technology Group. "I am excited about Sandy joining our business and I know his experience in the world of sports will be very complementary to the skills we already have in our team. I am looking forward to working with him to develop this important part of our business."

"From my initial meeting with the senior team at Creative Technology, it was clear that the company possesses two key strengths: exceptional people and a world-class product," said Sandy Case, SVP of Sport. "Firstly, there's a team of smart and innovative individuals. Secondly, their world-class products/solutions are at the core of where I believe the future of sport and entertainment lies: emphasising the fan experience. With an impressive portfolio that includes the IOC, DP World Tour, Wimbledon/AELTC, LIV, NASCAR and UFC, I'm delighted to be joining the company and helping expand the global live events business."

Case also serves on the Board of the Banonie Mwale Foundation, a nonprofit charitable organization building schools and promoting child education in Malawi. An avid golf, tennis and padel player, he is married and lives in West London.

For more information about Creative Technology visit ct-group.com.

About Creative Technology Group (CT)

At CT we believe you can achieve anything when great ideas and positive collaboration join forces with innovation and technical skill. Our mission is to deliver premium, sustainable audiovisual and lighting solutions to our customers across the globe by attracting the best talent, and constantly challenging our team to grow and learn. We are driven to push the boundaries of what's possible as we work together to turn creative ideas into technical reality.

We live our passion, and we are proud of our work. Backed by the global NEP Group, we support our clients around the world from 32 offices in 17 countries, offering true global reach with a local touch. Learn more at ct-group.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240730909502/en/

Contacts:

Susan Matis

Vice President, Global Marketing

Phone: +1 412-423-1339

Email: press@nepgroup.com

Jordan Conigliaro

Senior Manager, Global PR Communications

Phone: +1 570-357-1992

Email: jconigliaro@nepgroup.com