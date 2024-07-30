Radix Launches RadQuest, Incentivizing User Onboarding To Ease Entry Into Web3

Built in partnership with leading digital product studio ustwo , RadQuest offers a repeatable onboarding experience that is engaging, educational, and intuitive enough for anyone to use

RadQuest is the latest milestone in Radix's Breakout2024, a year of initiatives designed to build momentum in the ecosystem

LONDON, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Radix, a layer-1 smart contract platform working towards infinite scalability while providing an intuitive user and developer experience, today launches RadQuest, a fully mobile-ready Web3 gamified onboarding platform designed to enable anyone to easily and confidently use Web3 and DeFi on Radix. RadQuest is the latest milestone in Radix's Breakout2024, a year of initiatives designed to build momentum in the ecosystem.

Built in collaboration with leading digital product studio ustwo, developers of the award-winning mobile game Monument Valley, RadQuest offers a repeatable onboarding experience that is engaging, educational, and intuitive enough for people, regardless of their familiarity with Web3.

To address the common industry challenge around mainstreaming Web3, RadQuest guides users into Web3 by gamifying the user onboarding process via easy to understand "quests", on-chain assets as rewards, and example scenarios of common Web3 and DeFi interactions. All of this is done in a way to make it easy for anyone to feel confident using Radix either on their smartphone or their computer.

By completing a sequence of onboarding "quests", users will be able to earn tokenized rewards that can be combined into collectible "RadMorph" NFTs. Users can also earn over $20 in XRD tokens while they experience core features of Radix, such as its human-readable transactions, Radix Network staking - as well as learn how to use dApps like DEXs that utilize Radix's asset-oriented Scrypto smart contract language. The launch of RadQuest comes shortly after the launch of Radix Connect for Mobile, which enables users to seamlessly access dApps through their mobile browsers.

Piers Ridyard, CEO of RDX Works, said "We wanted to create an onboarding experience of a calibre never seen before in Web3. Reflecting the ethos of how the entire Radix ecosystem has been built, RadQuest is fun and intuitive enough for anyone to use, regardless of their Web3 experience. It is not just about increasing wallet numbers or transaction volumes, it is about educating users that Radix offers a radically better Web3 experience in a fun, rewarding and repeatable way. RadQuest provides users with the tools to experience DeFi as it was meant to be, easy, intuitive and free from hacks and exploits"

Radix was founded in 2013 by blockchain enigma Dan Hughes on the belief that DeFi is hindered by a lack of scalability alongside a poor developer and user experience. His team has spent over a decade building, re-working and refining Radix so that it is set up to be the leading distributed ledger technology of the future.

Upcoming technical updates in the Radix ecosystem include a completely decentralized seed-phrase-free user experience and decentralized multi-factor authentication, setting new industry standards. In line with Breakout2024, the next major milestone for the ecosystem is a transactions per second world record attempt, currently scheduled for August.

Users can participate in RadQuest here.

About Radix

Radix is a full-stack, layer-1 smart contract platform working towards infinite scalability while providing an intuitive user and developer experience. Founded in 2013 on the belief that the mass adoption of DeFi is hindered by a lack of scalability alongside poor user and developer experience, Radix has spent the last decade building a decentralized ecosystem that is infinitely scalable, easy to develop on, and simple enough for the everyday person to engage with.

