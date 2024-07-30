Advanced Clinical, a privately held clinical research services organization committed to providing a better clinical experience across the drug development journey, is pleased to announce the opening of a new office in Ahmedabad, India. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in its ongoing global expansion efforts and underscores a commitment to addressing the evolving needs of the company's clients while becoming more competitive in the global market.

The new office will expand the company's global footprint, enabling service to clients across various time zones and regions more efficiently. By leveraging the exceptional talent and resources available in India, Advanced Clinical aims to deliver drug development solutions that address the dynamic demands of the market.

Julie Ross, President and CEO of Advanced Clinical, stated, "Based on our continued growth and customer demand, our office in India will offer seamless service enhancement to our customers while strengthening our operations in the Asia Pacific region for the conduct of clinical trials." Dr. Andreas Amrein, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Asia Pacific and Japan, added, "Our expanded presence will provide additional core clinical solutions and leverage the talented professionals in India, aligning with our values."

Bharat Doshi has been appointed as the General Manager of the new office in India. Mr. Doshi is a tenured senior executive leader who has been successful helping CROs establish a scalable footprint throughout India, expanding organizations, and operationalizing teams in India and Asia.

