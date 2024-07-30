Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Appointment of New Director

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 30

30 July 2024

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Appointment of New Director

As part of the ongoing process of refreshment described in the Company's Annual Report & Accounts, the Board of Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is pleased to announce the appointment of Sian Hansen as an independent, non-executive Director of the Company, with effect from Tuesday, 1 October 2024.

Ms Hansen is a non-executive Director of Pacific Assets Trust plc, and is a member of the Advisory Board of Cerno Capital Partners LLP. She was formerly Chief Operating Officer at global strategic consultancy group CT Group and an Executive Director of the Legatum Institute. She was also a non-executive Director of JP Morgan Multi-Asset Global Growth & Income plc.

On appointment, Sian will be a member of the Company's Audit & Risk Committee, the Nominations Committee and the Management Engagement & Remuneration Committee.

The Chair of Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC, Doug McCutcheon, commented:

"My fellow Directors and I are delighted to welcome Sian to the Board. We are very pleased to have someone with such a breadth of knowledge of the investment trust sector together with extensive experience in strategic geopolitical, financial and governance matters joining us as a Director."

Ms Hansen's appointment will be proposed to shareholders for election at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in July 2025.

Ms Hansen currently holds no ordinary shares in the Company.

There is no further information to be disclosed under Listing Rule 9.6.13R(2) to (6).

