New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2024) - Dr. Devgan Scientific Beauty is proud to announce the release of its groundbreaking line of surgical instruments, designed specifically to address systemic inequities within the surgical field. Designed by renowned board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr. Lara Devgan, this project aims to address the structural bias in surgical instrument size that can hinder the work of female surgeons and surgeons with smaller hands.





Dr. Devgan's curved dissection scissors, a modification of standard iris scissors, are crafted from high-grade stainless steel for exceptional finesse and durability.



Research Highlights: Gender Equity and Surgical Instrument Size

In her systematic review article "Does One Size Fit All? Gender Equity and the Impact of Surgical Instrument Size on Female Surgeons," Dr. Lara Devgan highlights the increasing number of women in surgery and the need to address gender-specific ergonomic challenges.

Despite women making up 36% of the physician workforce, surgical instruments are often standardized for larger, male hand sizes, leading to significant ergonomic issues and musculoskeletal strain for female surgeons. She finds that 70-85% of female surgeons reported difficulty due to size mismatch in surgical instruments.

Addressing these ergonomic challenges requires comprehensive assessments, increased awareness, manufacturer collaboration, and an inclusive culture. Stocking a range of instrument sizes and considering the unique advantages of smaller hand sizes in surgical precision can enhance outcomes. This is the goal of the Dr. Lara Devgan Surgical Instruments.

Introducing Dr. Lara Devgan Surgical Instruments

This new line includes two precision-engineered products: the Dissection Scissors and Precision Calipers. Women surgeons, who often have smaller hands, face occupational hazards such as hand strain, decreased control, and increased risk of errors when using poorly sized instruments. Dr. Devgan's new tools aim to mitigate these risks by providing ergonomic, high-performance options tailored for smaller hands.

The Dissection Scissors are a refined version of standard iris scissors, featuring ultra-sharp tips and beveled blades for millimeter-level precision. Made from high-grade stainless steel, these scissors offer exceptional control and comfort, especially for surgeons with smaller hands. This design not only enhances surgical accuracy but also reduces the risk of occupational injuries.

The Precision Calipers, an advanced take on Castroviejo measuring calipers, ensure unmatched accuracy with fine tips and a graduated scale from 0 mm to 20 mm. Crafted from high-grade stainless steel for durability and corrosion resistance, these self-retaining calipers allow for meticulous adjustments, making them ideal for precision-demanding procedures.

A portion of the proceeds from these instruments will benefit the Dr. Devgan Golden Scalpel Award, given annually to a student showing exceptional promise in medicine and science, supporting their educational journey and future contributions to the field.

About Dr. Devgan Scientific Beauty

Seeking the pinnacle of scientific advancement in skincare, Dr. Lara Devgan, MD, MPH, FACS, presents her meticulously curated line, acclaimed by Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, The New York Times, Forbes, and more: Dr. Devgan Scientific Beauty. Fusing luxury with scientifically proven ingredients, these award-winning formulations promise tangible results, earning the trust of medical professionals, editors, and users alike.

Dr. Lara Devgan is a top board-certified New York City plastic surgeon renowned for her expertise, artistry, and commitment to delivering exceptional patient care. Yale-educated, Johns Hopkins Medical School-instructed, and Columbia/New York Presbyterian Hospital-trained, Dr. Devgan is revered for her unique approach that combines surgical precision with a classically trained artistic eye. Drawing upon Dr. Devgan's expertise, Scientific Beauty endeavors to seamlessly integrate surgical values and aesthetic expertise with a skincare line, offering users access to clinically validated ingredients. It's clean, medical-grade beauty.

