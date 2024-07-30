Helfend Law Group: Robert M. Helfend Comments on Changes to Federal Sentencing Guidelines

Updated Guidelines to Provide Relief for Thousands

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2024 / Federal criminal defense attorney Robert M. Helfend shares insights on the recent amendments to the Federal Sentencing Guidelines. These changes, effective February 2024, offer significant relief to federal defendants and qualified inmates by reducing or eliminating their prison sentences.

"The amendments to the Federal Sentencing Guidelines represent a crucial step toward fairer sentencing practices," said Helfend. "Thousands of individuals currently facing federal charges or serving sentences can benefit from these new guidelines. It's essential for them to understand how these changes can impact their cases."

Amendment 821, submitted by the United States Sentencing Commission in April 2023, is designed to provide relief to federal offenders, both current and future. This includes over 10,000 inmates who may be eligible for early release in 2024 and over 7,000 who may qualify for sentence reductions.

The key changes include:

Elimination of extra "status points" for less serious offenders.

Introduction of the "zero-point offender" category, allowing for lighter sentencing.

Sentence reductions for certain health risks and caregiving responsibilities.

Early release for inmates convicted under laws that have since changed.

Early release for those who experienced abuse or assault while incarcerated.

These amendments not only offer a chance for early release but also ensure that sentencing is more consistent and just.

However, navigating these new guidelines requires expert legal assistance. Working with an experienced federal criminal defense attorney is crucial to determining eligibility and successfully petitioning for sentence reductions.

Robert M. Helfend has over four decades of experience representing clients in federal cases.

