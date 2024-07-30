Allison Renz, Heather Wong of DW & Associates Join Equity Union Real Estate

Firm adds Indian Ridge Country Club to its family of on-site sales teams in the Coachella Valley

PALM DESERT, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2024 / Today, Equity Union announced that Allison Renz and Heather Wong of DW & Associates have joined its brokerage, bringing their on-site sales team at Indian Ridge Country Club to the brokerage firm.





Indian Ridge Country Club





DW & Associates, founded by Diane Williams Baxter in 2004, has consistently ranked in the region's top 3 producers annually and featured in Palm Springs Life Magazine's Top Realtors report. Last year, the team closed 96 units totaling over $100M in sales volume, according to Palm Springs Life Magazine's 2023 edition. The team is currently ranked No. 1 in sales transaction volume in Coachella Valley.

A Seattle area native, Allison Renz's entire professional career has involved being in the legal and real estate industries. She has lived in the Coachella Valley for over nine years and brings her expertise and passion for the desert lifestyle to her clients here in the region. Heather Wong is a California native with a degree in Marketing/Product Development at FIDM. In 2004, she moved to Palm Desert and has used her knowledge of the Coachella Valley to give her the opportunity to represent buyers and sellers, whether they are looking to purchase a home in a country club, gated community, or residential area.

The two of them, as partners and co-owners of DW & Associates, have been with Diane Williams and Associates (k/n/a DW & Associates) since 2016. Diane Williams started the on-site sales team with Indian Ridge Country Club in 2015. Since then, the team has grown with four real estate agents, a full-time contracts/office manager, a full-time marketing director and leasing agent. DW & Associates has become one of the top real estate teams in the Greater Palm Springs Area with over 1,179 transactions representing buyers and sellers, and a sales volume of over $1 billion. Their extensive knowledge of the community provides exceptional customer service to the existing residents and future homeowners.

About Indian Ridge Country Club: Indian Ridge Country Club is an equity club and one of the few completely member owned, member operated clubs in the Valley. Our fully developed gated community is one square mile (640 acres) with 1,068 homes. Each home is on one of our two Arnold Palmer Signature golf courses enjoying incredible views. Once you enter the gates, you will discover a lifestyle that you could never imagine existed!

About Equity Union: The independent brokerage has over 750 agents companywide and sells over $2 Billion in sales volume annually. Headquarters for Equity Union are based in Los Angeles, California with three offices in the Coachella Valley located in Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage and Palm Desert. A fourth location, to be opened in La Quinta, was recently announced by Equity Union.

