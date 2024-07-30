HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crescent Energy Company (NYSE: CRGY) ("Crescent" or the "Company"), today announced the closing of its acquisition of SilverBow Resources, Inc. ("SilverBow"). The transaction was closed ahead of schedule, and Crescent plans to provide pro forma second half 2024 guidance reflecting the acquisition, as well as issue its second quarter 2024 financial and operating results, after market close on August 5, 2024. A conference call is planned for August 6, 2024.

The SilverBow integration is well underway with approximately $35 million of the previously announced $65 - $100 million in annual synergies captured to date through an improved cost of capital resulting in reduced interest expense.

Crescent Energy is a leading growth through acquisition company primed for sustainable value creation with a focused portfolio of high-quality and long-life assets, an attractive, returns-driven financial framework and strong balance sheet, led by a management team executing on the same strategy for more than a decade. The combined portfolio of assets positions the company for substantial free cash flow generation with balanced and attractive exposure to commodity price upside.

Crescent Energy Offers a Compelling Value Proposition

- Combined company is the second largest operator in the Eagle Ford

- Creates leading mid-cap E&P with scaled, balanced portfolio of high-quality assets

- Substantial free cash flow generation with disciplined capital allocation framework

- Well-positioned for further growth through accretive, returns-driven M&A

" Today is an exciting day for Crescent. We are well positioned to create value, and I am grateful for the trust from our original Crescent and new SilverBow shareholders, each of whom voted with an overwhelming majority to approve our merger and to take equity consideration and participate in the go-forward company," said Crescent CEO David Rockecharlie. " Through disciplined investing and operations, we have delivered profitable growth, tripling the size of our business over the last four years. We have created a premier growth through acquisition platform by executing on our cash flow and returns-oriented strategy. Today, we are focused on rapidly integrating our new assets and personnel and continuing to deliver on the significant synergies we've identified to strengthen returns. We are highly confident in our ability to execute and demonstrate Crescent's value proposition as a leading mid-cap company."

Transaction Details

Pursuant to the consideration election mechanics of the transaction, SilverBow shareholders elected to receive in aggregate approximately $358 million in total cash consideration as part of the transaction. Crescent issued approximately 52 million shares of Class A common stock to fund the non-cash portion of the consideration. As of closing, former SilverBow shareholders own approximately 23% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis.

(Shares in MM) CRGY

Status Quo SBOW

Acquisition CRGY

Pro Forma Class A (Public Shares) 112 52 164 Class B (Private Shares) 66 -- 66 Total Shares Outstanding (Public and Private Shares) 177 52 230

Governance Update

Pursuant to the merger agreement, Marc Rowland and Michael Duginski have been appointed to Crescent's Board of Directors effective as of closing of the acquisition. The additions expand Crescent's board to a total of eleven directors, of which nine are considered independent directors. The new directors will complement Crescent's experienced and engaged board. Further detail on the additional directors can be found on the Crescent website (www.crescentenergyco.com).

Conference Call Information

Crescent plans to host a conference call to discuss its second quarter financial and operating results, as well as its pro forma outlook for the remainder of 2024, at 10 a.m. CT on Tuesday, August 6, 2024. Complete details are below. A webcast replay will be available on the website following the call.

Date: August 6, 2024

Time: 10 a.m. CT (11 a.m. ET)

Conference Dial-In: 877-407-0989 / 201-389-0921 (Domestic / International)

Webcast Link: www.crescentenergyco.com

About Crescent Energy Company

Crescent is a differentiated U.S. energy company committed to delivering value for shareholders through a disciplined growth through acquisition strategy and consistent return of capital. Crescent's portfolio of low-decline, cash-flow oriented assets comprises both mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets with a long reserve life and deep inventory of high-return development locations in the Eagle Ford and Uinta basins. Crescent's leadership is an experienced team of investment, financial and industry professionals that combines proven investment and operating expertise. For more than a decade, Crescent and its predecessors have executed on a consistent strategy focused on cash flow, risk management and returns. For additional information, please visit www.crescentenergyco.com.

